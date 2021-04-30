If Jim Puhl could have had things his way, he’d have spent Friday lounging around the dinner table with his best friend, Larry. They’d have talked about grandkids, he guessed, or maybe the weather. They’d have laughed over Cokes.
Instead, Puhl spent the day marking the 53rd anniversary since his friend’s death.
At just 19, Pfc. Larry Brashears was killed in action in the Quang Tri province of central Vietnam. On Friday, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club unveiled a sign dedicating the Israel Creek bridge on Md. 26 to Brashears.
“I’m so happy that we did this,” said Puhl, also a private first class, who served with Brashears. He traveled from Michigan for the dedication. “But in my heart I wish we didn’t have to.”
Brashears grew up on a farm in Walkersville, graduating from Walkersville High School in 1966. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He made it overseas in November 1967, arriving just a day after Puhl and quickly earning a reputation around camp for his dry sense of humor and infectious smile.
He was killed on April 30, 1968. His family still doesn’t know exactly how.
The sun shone brightly as Brashears’ surviving family and close friends huddled against a gusty wind Friday morning on the side of Md. 26. They held hands and linked arms as state workers removed the heavy black sheet that had been covering the sign for the past four weeks.
They clapped as the covering came down, posed for pictures and took a minute to reflect. As the small crowd started back to their cars, Puhl stayed behind.
He bowed his head and stood quietly in front of the sign, his hands clasped behind his back.
“We talked about coming home,” he said later. “We never really talked about dying.”
Lisa Shriver, a volunteer with Mount Pleasant’s Ruritan Club, spent about 18 months coordinating the bridge dedication. She worked with MDOT and Brashears’ family to determine the location and the exact language on the sign, she said.
It was important to Brashears’ sister, Lynda Slifer, that the marker would inform travelers exactly where and when her brother was killed. He was proud of what he did, she said, and she hopes the sign will remind the community of his courage.
“I think anyone that was raised in this area — Walkersville, Mount Pleasant — will remember his name,” she said. “And if they don’t, I want them to know what he sacrificed.”
About 50 people gathered at the Ruritan hall Friday afternoon for a ceremony to honor Brashears. Fellow Marines were there, as were club volunteers and more than a dozen of Larry’s Walkersville classmates.
Slifer and Larry’s brother, Elmer Lewis, said they were touched by the community’s presence.
“I know mom and dad and Larry would be so proud,” Lewis said. “It’s quite an honor.”
Puhl — who reconnected with Brashears’ siblings, nieces and nephews in 2018 on the 50th anniversary of his death — wiped away tears as he stood at the Ruritan Club podium in his uniform. He looked out at the scene before him: red and blue decorations, tables filled with food, folding chairs filled with people.
He considers himself a part of the extended Brashears family now, he told the crowd. Larry was his brother. And he’s confident they’ll meet again.
“I can’t wait ‘til I get called up there,” he said, grinning widely and gesturing toward the heavens. “We’re gonna have a ball.”
