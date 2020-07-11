The Frederick Bridge Club is now playing online bridge games. All players are welcome, regardless of experience or ability. Regular games take place on Monday and Thursday afternoons at 1:15. The club is playing in virtual club games that are recognized by the ACBL at Bridge Base Online. You must have both an ACBL member number and a BBO (Bridge Base Online) Login to register. Email FBCmanager@outlook.com for questions.
There were nine tables on June 29 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Tom Foley and Pat Nye, Manny Greber and Bob Vespico, and John Sivinski and Catherine Alspaugh. First through third places East/West were earned by Debbie Kiser and Ron Clawson, Ernie Heller and Pat Stuehler, and Melva Urban and Bill Griever. Other players that earned masterpoints were Carole Kirby and Nancy Ahr, Leslie Futrell and Pat Harragan, Bruce Glatt and Garr Isacco. and Helen Solomon and Sally Garfinkel.
There were seven tables on July 2 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Bill Griever and Stephany East, Helen Solomon and Sally Garfinkel, and Dave Vendittis and Bob Robey. First through third places East/West were earned by Kim Engman and Jessie Gribble, Bruce Glatt and Garr Isacco, and Diane Courtney and Jeannie Cahill. Other players that earned masterpoints were Steve Olsen and Cynthia Walker, Leslie Futrell and Pat Harragan, and Chris Benson and Nancy Meyer.
— Karol McIntosh
