The Frederick Bridge Club is now playing online bridge games. All players are welcome, regardless of experience or ability. Regular games take place on Monday and Thursday afternoons at 1:15. The club is playing in virtual club games that are recognized by the ACBL at Bridge Base Online. You must have both an ACBL member number and a BBO (Bridge Base Online) Login to register. Email FBCmanager@outlook.com for questions.
There were eight tables on June 22 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Sandy Baker and Candy Greenway, John Sivinski and Catherine Alspaugh, and Debbie Kiser and Ron Clawson. First through third places East/West were earned by Judy Engel and Jeannie Cahill, Bruce Glatt and Garr Isacco. and Anna and Lucien Winegar. Other players that earned masterpoints were Carole Kirby and Nancy Ahr, Diane Courtney and Clyde Dismukes, and Manny Greber and Bob Vespico.
There were seven tables on June 25 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Dave Vendittis and Bob Robey, Dede Daniels and John Sivinski, and Bill Griever and Stephany East. First through third places East/West were earned by Lee Comstock and El Cooper, Leslie Futrell and Pat Harragan, and Joan Miller and Dave Hall. Other players that earned masterpoints were Steve Olsen and Cynthia Walker, Diane Courtney and Jeannie Cahill, and Manny Greber and Bob Vespico.
— Karol McIntosh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.