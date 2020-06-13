The Frederick Bridge Club has started playing online bridge games. All players are welcome, regardless of experience or ability. Regular games take place on Monday and Thursday afternoons at 1:15. The club plays in virtual club games that are recognized by the ACBL at Bridge Base Online. You must have both an ACBL member number and a BBO (Bridge Base Online) Login to register. Email FBCmanager@outlook.com for questions.
There were nine tables on June 1 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Dede Daniels and El Cooper, Ernie Heller and Pat Stuehler, and Bruce Glatt and Garr Isacco. First through third places East/West were earned by Dave Vendittis and Bob Robey, John Sivinski and Catherine Alspaugh, and Melva Urban and Bill Griever. Other players that earned masterpoints were Chris Benson and Felix Killar and Carole Kirby and Nancy Ahr.
There were 10 tables on June 4 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Diane Courtney and Jeannie Cahill, Lee Comstock and El Cooper, and Bill Griever and Stephany East. First through third places East/West were earned by Debbie Kiser and Ron Clawson, Dave Vendittis and Bob Robey, and Bruce Glatt and Garr Isacco. Other players that earned masterpoints were Dede Daniels and John Sivinski, Steve Olsen and Cynthia Walker, and Joan Miller and Dave Hall.
— Karol McIntosh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.