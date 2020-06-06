The Frederick Bridge Club has started playing online bridge games. All players are welcome, regardless of experience or ability. Regular games take place on Monday and Thursday afternoons at 1:15. The club is playing in virtual club games that are recognized by the ACBL at Bridge Base Online. You must have both an ACBL member number and a BBO (Bridge Base Online) Login to register. Email FBCmanager@outlook.com for questions.
Both games this week awarded special silver points.
There were 10 tables on May 25 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Dave Vendittis and Bob Robey, Marilyn Udell and Maida Crocicchia, and Bruce Glatt and Garr Isacco. First through third places East/West were earned by Ellen Ristorcelli and Kathy Hundley, John Sivinski and Linda Cranston, and Melva Urban and Bill Griever. Other players that earned masterpoints were Joan Miller and Dave Hall, Ernie Heller and Pat Stuehler, and Chris Smith and Fran Wood.
There were eight tables on May 28 for the online game. First through third places North/South were earned by Dave Vendittis and Bob Robey, Lee Comstock and El Cooper, and Bruce Glatt and Garr Isacco. First through third places East/West were earned by Catherine Alspaugh and Judy Engel, Joan Miller and Dave Hall, and Anna and Lucien Winegar. Other players that earned masterpoints were Dede Daniels and John Sivinski, Diane Courtney and Jeannie Cahill, and Gail and Fred Hembrough.
— Karol McIntosh
