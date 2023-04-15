Bank Free Drive-Thru Shred Day
■ What: You may bring up to five computer paper boxes (approximately 15 by 12 by 10 inches) of household confidential documents such as those that contain highly personal, financial and medical information. Participants may choose to donate to the bank’s partner community organization, Supporting Older Adults Through Resources.
■ When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15.
■ Where: ACNB Bank Aspen Ridge Office, 165A Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to acnb.com/resource-center/education/blog/2023-shred-day-frederick.
Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church Bingo
■ What: Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a filled Longaberger basket bingo. Cost is $25. There will be 20 games and three specials. Food and a bake table will be available for purchase. Please bring canned/paper goods for the ETLC food bank. There will be special drawings.
■ When: Saturday, April 15. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., King Tut and tip jars available at 5:45 p.m., games begin at 6 p.m.
■ Where: Jefferson Community Center, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson.
■ For more information: Call 301-624-5838.
USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans
■ What: This meeting will honor those who qualified 50 years ago on their submarine and their induction into the Holland Club. Guest speaker will be George Wallace, author of several submarine books.
Meetings are open to Navy veterans who are qualified on a submarine, and their spouses and friends. The Tri-State Base of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia meets monthly, rotating between states. The organization has community projects, participate in veteran’s projects, parades, etc.
■ When: Saturday, April 15. The meeting begins with lunch at 11 a.m., and the business meeting will follow.
■ Where: Kitzies, 1545 Rock Cliff Drive, Martinsburg.
■ For more information: Contact Cmdr. Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com; Vice Cmdr. robertdickey@comcast.net; or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com or 304-676-8417.
‘The Faces of Antietam’ with Civil War Author
■ What: Join Civil War author and adventurer John Banks as he provides snapshots of some of the men and women who witnessed the bloodiest day in American history and its aftermath. He also will spotlight a local historian as well as a man whose ancestor was rocked by the events of Sept. 17, 1862. The presentation is included with admission to the National Museum of Civil War Medicine and free for NMCWM members.
■ When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
■ Where: The National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-695-1864 or go to civilwarmed.org/event/john-banks/.
Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association Awards
■ What: The Frederick County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association and Ladies Auxiliary will hold their 30th annual Awards Ceremony. This ceremony is to recognize the men and women of the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service, and Auxiliaries for their extraordinary accomplishments, courage, and lifetime achievements in making Frederick County a safer place to live and work. All are welcome to attend.
■ When: 7 p.m. Monday, April 17.
■ Where: Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville.
■ For more information: Contact Volunteer Recruiter Joyce Shry, Division of Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services at 301-600-2281 or via email at Jshry@FrederickCountyMd.Gov.
Slippery Pot Pie Carryout, preordered sandwiches
■ When: Call 301-271-3309 (leave message) by Wednesday, April 19. pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.
■ Where: Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
Winfield Volunteer Fire Department Dinner
■ What: All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner; bake table available at an additional cost. Adults, $10; children, ages 6 to 11, $5; children 5 and under eat free. Carry out, $11. Proceeds will benefit the Winfield Ladies Auxiliary.
■ When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
■ Where: Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, 1320 West Old Liberty Road, Sykesville.
FCVF&RA Ladies Auxiliary Annual Banquet
■ When: 6:30 p.m. April 27. Call Kathy Knipple, 301-639-6297 by Thursday, April 20, for count of how many attending.
■ Where: Mountain Gate Restaurant, 133 Frederick Road, Thurmont.
■ For more information: Call Kathy Knipple, 301-639-6297.
Heartly House Virtual Lunch & Learn
■ What: Grab your lunch and join us for an informational session about Heartly House’s Ambassador Program, the organization’s volunteer program. Following the Lunch & Learn, you’ll have the opportunity to apply to become a Heartly House Ambassador.
■ When: Noon Thursday, April 20.
■ For more information or to register: Go to us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYocuihrDorHd2TbBsx9tFc4peguru-HGOR#/registration or call 301-418-6610.
Friends of the Emmitsburg Branch Library fundraiser
■ What: The Friends of the Emmitsburg Branch Library will be hosting a fundraiser at Thurmont’s Roy Rogers Restaurant. Mention the Emmitsburg Friends, and the organization will receive 25% of the proceeds to support literacy and community programming in northern Frederick County.
■ When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21.
■ Where: Roy Rogers, 203 Frederick Road, Thurmont.
■ For more information: Call 301-271-3252.
National Prescription Drug Disposal Day
■ What: Frederick County will take part in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This drive-through event offers county residents the opportunity to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs; and prevent medicine misuse or diversion. As an additional service to the community, the event will also provide for the disposal of used or unused sharps including syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors.
■ When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22.
■ Where: Law enforcement and county Health Department personnel will be collecting medicines and sharps in a drive-through event format at the following locations: Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick; and Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to health.frederickcountymd.gov/OMPP or call the Frederick County Health Department at 301-600-1755.
University of Maryland at Hagerstown Open House
■ What: The University System of Maryland at Hagerstown will host a spring open house. Representatives from the school’s partner universities as well as Hagerstown Community College will be on-site to answer questions about transferring, scholarships, classes and more. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is requested for this free event. To pre-register, go to https://usmhopenhouse2023.eventbrite.com/.
■ When: Saturday, April 22 from 9 am until 11 am
■ Where: University System of Maryland at Hagerstown, 32 W. Washington St., Hagerstown.
■ For more information: Go to hagerstown.usmd.edu.
Tom’s Creek Church Face of America
■ What: Tom’s Creek is hosting a rest stop for military veterans as they bike from Arlington National Cemetery to Gettysburg. Tom’s Creek Church worship service will be held afterwards at The Promised Land, and the Unclouded Day will play their bluegrass gospel music and patriotic songs to entertain the Veterans. Bring flags to wave and show your support for our military heroes and a chair to enjoy the festivities.
■ When: 8 a.m. to noon April 23.
■ Where: The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg.
Master Gardeners Small-Space Gardening
■ What: University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the free seminar: “Small-Space Veggie Gardenin.” What techniques work best in small or limited spaces? Find out how to plant square-foot and raised-bed gardens for maximum output from a minimum of space.
■ When: 10 a.m. to noon April 29.
■ Where: UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: Go to bit.ly/FCMG23SmallSpaceGardening.
Codependents Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information
Liberty Central UMC Breakfast
■ What: Liberty Central United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, french toast, scrambled eggs, pudding, hominy, fried potatoes, fruit, orange and apple juice, and coffee and tea. Country ham sandwiches will be sold. Cost is $10 for adults; $6 for children, ages 6 to 12; children 5 and under eat free.
■ When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15.
■ Where: Liberty Central United Methodist Church 12024 Main St., Libertytown.
■ For more information: Call 301-304-9843.
Silver Fancy Garden Club Books and Blooms
■ What: Members from the Silver Fancy Garden Club are sharing displays of books and related floral arrangements/vignettes. Club members have made floral arrangements/vignettes to represent children’s books, and both the books and arrangements will be given away by a drawing. People may fill out an entry form each time they visit the library. Names will be drawn on May 1, and winners will be notified by phone.
■ When: Through April 30.
■ Where: Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont.
