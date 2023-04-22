Codependents Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information
Turkey and Ham Slippery Pot Pie Carryout , and preordered ham sandwiches
■ When: Call 301-271-3309 (leave message) by Wednesday, April 19. pickup from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
■ Where: Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
Silver Fancy Garden Club Books and Blooms
■ What: Members from the Silver Fancy Garden Club are sharing displays of books and related floral arrangements/vignettes. Club members have made floral arrangements/vignettes to represent children’s books, and both the books and arrangements will be given away by a drawing. People may fill out an entry form each time they visit the library. Names will be drawn on May 1, and winners will be notified by phone.
■ When: Through April 30.
■ Where: Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont.
Tom’s Creek Church Face of America
■ What: Tom’s Creek is hosting a rest stop for military veterans as they bike from Arlington National Cemetery to Gettysburg. Tom’s Creek Church worship service will be held afterwards at The Promised Land, and the Unclouded Day will play their bluegrass gospel music and patriotic songs to entertain the Veterans. Bring flags to wave and show your support for our military heroes and a chair to enjoy the festivities.
■ When: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 23.
■ Where: The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg.
Frederick County Master Gardeners Small-Space Veggie Gardening
■ What: University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the free seminar: "Small-Space Veggie Gardenin." What techniques work best in small or limited spaces? Find out how to plant square-foot and raised-bed gardens for maximum output from a minimum of space.
■ When: 10 a.m. to noon April 29.
■ Where: UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: Go to bit.ly/FCMG23SmallSpaceGardening.
Drug Disposal Day
■ What: Frederick County will take part in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This drive-through event offers county residents the opportunity to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs; and prevent medicine misuse or diversion. As an additional service to the community, the event will also provide for the disposal of used or unused sharps including syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors.
■ When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
■ Where: Law enforcement and county Health Department personnel will be collecting medicines and sharps in a drive-through event format at the following locations: Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick; and Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to health.frederickcountymd.gov/OMPP or call the Frederick County Health Department at 301-600-1755.
University System of Maryland at Hagerstown open house
■ What: The University System of Maryland at Hagerstown will host a spring open house. Representatives from the school’s partner universities as well as Hagerstown Community College will be on-site to answer questions about transferring, scholarships, classes and more. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is requested for this free event. To pre-register, go to https://usmhopenhouse2023.eventbrite.com/.
■ When: Saturday, April 22 from 9 am until 11 am
■ Where: University System of Maryland at Hagerstown, 32 W. Washington St., Hagerstown.
■ For more information: Go to hagerstown.usmd.edu.
Frederick Maryland FamilySearch Center Lecture
■ What: “Research Cousins: Historic Preservation and Genealogy,” presented by Mary Mannix, FCPL Maryland Room manager. While completely different disciplines, historic preservation uses many genealogy methodologies. Researching properties and communities can add richness to any genealogy venture. And, historic preservation often leads to the creation of documents that can assist the family historian in tracking their ancestors' built environments. Learn how to access these materials and what to expect to glean from them. A basic understanding of historic preservation laws will also be discussed.
■ When: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
■ Where: Virtual. To get Zoom link, call 240-818-1938 to register.
Union Bridge Fire Company Cash Bingo Banquet
■ What: $35 per person, include meal and 25 games with nine cards each. It is requested that attendees bring nonexpired personal hygiene items to be entered into a raffle benefiting a local food bank, one ticket per item donated.
■ When: 3:30-11 p.m. April 29: dinner at 5 p.m.; early birds at 6; bingo at 6:30.
■ Where: Union Bridge Fire Company Activities Center/Social Hall.
■ For more information: Call 443-789-3823 or go to www.ubfc8.org/apps/public/events/eventView.cfm?Event_ID=136.
Americans with Disabilities Act for Deaf Seniors
■ What: What are the rights and tips on advocacy approaches? What are the rights of Deaf seniors under the law? and other questions will be addressed by Attorney Robert J. Mather, who is deaf and communicates in American Sign Language. Presentation will be delivered in American Sign Language.
■ When: 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
■ Where: Frederick Senior Center, 1440 Taney Ave., Frederick.
‘Spies, Hostages, and Armies on the March: Woodsboro in the Civil War’
■ What: Woodsboro historian Dahl Drenning will present a talk entitled “Spies, Hostages, and Armies on the March: Woodsboro in the Civil War.” The impact of military events on the Town will be highlighted. At the conclusion of the program there will be live musical selections by Home Comfort band. The program is free for the benefit of the Woodsboro Historical Society.
■ When: 7 p.m. April 27.
■ Where: Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
■ For more information: Call 301-606-3632.
The Battle of the Bands: Presented by M&T Bank
■ What: Six bands — The Few, Point of Rock, Shady Agenda, Cimonti, Will Sims, Royal Flush — will take the stage for a prize package valued at over $6,000. Attendees will also enjoy food and beverages by local vendors along with games and other activities. Tickets, $5, are available online or will be available at event. Event is open to age 21 and older only; ID required for entry. Proceeds from the Battle will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County.
■ When: 2-7 p.m. April 29.
■ Where: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick.
■ For more information or to purchase tickets: Go to botbfrederick.com.
Purple Martin Society of Frederick MD Meeting
■ What: These fascinating birds nest in North America and winter in Brazil. The next several months comprise nesting season. Come hear club members tell what's happening at their martin colonies. It's free (food extra of course.)
■ When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
■ Where: Flaming Grill Restaurant Party Room, 1003 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-644-3388.
County Council Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Hearing
■ What: The proposed FY2024 Budget can be found at: FrederickCountyMD.gov/Budget. The council will also utilize a web portal that can be found at FrederickCountyMD.gov/CouncilMeetings, which will allow the public to participate in council meetings. Individuals can watch the live public hearing via FCG TV (Channel 19), send written comments to councilmembers@frederickcountymd.gov, or use the toll-free number listed below to listen, speak live or leave voice mail messages that will be aired during the public comment portion of council meetings. The portal also uses built-in translation services so those for whom English is not their native language can leave comments or read responses in more than 100 languages. The public is reminded that all comments, both written and oral, will be made part of the public record. Voice mail messages and callers should include your name and address at the beginning of your comment. The toll-free number is 855-925-2801, provide the meeting code 8365, and press *2 to leave a voice mail message or press *3 to enter a muted queue to speak live during the public comment portion of the meeting. Members of the public will be given three minutes per speaker whether the meeting is in person or via telephone.
■ When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
■ Where: First Floor Hearing Room, Winchester Hall, 12 E. Church St., Frederick.
■ For more information: Contact the County Council chief of staff, Ragen Cherney, at 301-600-1049 or via email at RCherney@FrederickCountyMD.gov. Council Members can be emailed at CouncilMembers@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
Frostburg State University Physician Assistant Program Virtual Information Session
■ What: Learn more about the Frostburg State University physician assistant program by attending the next virtual information session. Director of PA admissions, Dan Champigny, MPAS PA-C, will be presenting detailed information about the program and the benefits of being a primary care physician assistant in a rural area. No pre-registration is required and a link to the Webex can be found at hagerstown.usmd.edu/about/events.
■ When: 6 p.m. Monday, April 24.
■ For more information: Email fsupa@frostburg.edu
UNESCO Body & Mind Wellness Hike
■ What: Hiking along Cunningham Falls State Park’s Catoctin & Bobs Hill Trail.
■ When: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23
■ Where: Group will meet at the Manor Section of the park, 12710 Catoctin Hollow Road: the second parking lot on the left.
■ For more information: Call 240-446-1658 or email unescobmw@gmail.com.
