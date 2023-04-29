Frederick County The Battle of the Bands: Presented by M&T Bank
■ What: Six bands — The Few, Point of Rock, Shady Agenda, Cimonti, Will Sims, Royal Flush — will take the stage for a prize package valued at over $6,000. Attendees will also enjoy food and beverages by local vendors along with games and other activities. Tickets, $5, are available online or will be available at event. Event is open to age 21 and older only; ID required for entry. Proceeds from the Battle will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County.
■ When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
■ Where: Carroll Creek Amphitheater, Frederick.
■ For more information or to purchase tickets: Go to botbfrederick.com.
Master Gardeners Small-Space Veggie Gardening
■ What: University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the free seminar: “Small-Space Veggie Gardenin.” What techniques work best in small or limited spaces? Find out how to plant square-foot and raised-bed gardens for maximum output from a minimum of space.
■ When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29.
■ Where: UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: Go to bit.ly/FCMG23SmallSpaceGardening.
Union Bridge Fire Company Cash Bingo Banquet
■ What: $35 per person, include meal and 25 games with nine cards each. It is requested that attendees bring nonexpired personal hygiene items to be entered into a raffle benefiting a local food bank, one ticket per item donated.
■ When: 3:30-11 p.m. Saturday, April 29: dinner at 5 p.m.; early birds at 6; bingo at 6:30.
■ Where: Union Bridge Fire Company Activities Center/Social Hall.
■ For more information: Call 443-789-3823 or go to www.ubfc8.org/apps/public/events/eventView.cfm?Event_ID=136.
Silver Fancy Garden Club Books and Blooms
■ What: Members from the Silver Fancy Garden Club are sharing displays of books and related floral arrangements/vignettes. Club members have made floral arrangements/vignettes to represent children’s books, and both the books and arrangements will be given away by a drawing. People may fill out an entry form each time they visit the library. Names will be drawn on May 1, and winners will be notified by phone.
■ When: Through Sunday, April 30.
■ Where: Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont.
The Bowling Story of Mount Airy
■ What: A Program sponsored by the Historical Society of Mount Airy. The families of Frog Smith, Zeke Watkins, and Joe Rineer.
■ When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
■ Where: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Fire Station, lower level, 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
Vietnam Veterans of America Meeting
■ What: Vietnam Veterans of America, Frederick County Chapter 304 will hold its monthly meeting. This is a business meeting followed by social time. Membership is open to U.S. Armed Forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam from Feb. 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975, or any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975.
■ When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
■ Where: AMVETS Post #2, 702 E. South St., Frederick.
FCPS Elementary Honors Chorus to Performance
■ What: The Frederick County Public Schools Elementary Honors Chorus will perform in concert. Tickets, sold in advance online, are $6 for adults and $2 for students (fees apply); senior citizens ages 60 and above are admitted free with ID, along with FCPS employees with badge. Ticket prices support the arts in Frederick County Public Schools.
■ When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
■ Where: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
■ For more information or to buy tickets: Go to gofan.co/app/school/MD68111_1.
AMVETS POST 2 Meeting
■ What: AMVETS POST 2 will hold its monthly membership meeting. AMVETS membership is open to all who are serving, and those honorably discharged including those who served in the guard and reserves.
■ When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
■ Where: Post Home, 702 E. South St., Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-663-9814, email amvets2md@gmail.com, or go to amvetspost2md.org/.
Chi Theta Omega Chapter 20th Anniversary in Frederick
■ What: The Chi Theta Omega Chapter announces its 20th anniversary in Frederick. In June 2001, several members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. embarked on chartering a graduate chapter, becoming the first established Graduate Chapter of an African American Greek lettered sorority in Frederick. The 20th-anniversary celebration will include a brunch fundraiser and a day of service. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $20,000 to distribute to Frederick County graduating seniors who are transitioning into their first year of college. Tickets to the fundraiser are $100.
■ When: The fundraising component of the celebration will take place 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6.
■ Where: Dutch’s Daughter, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick.
■ For more information or to buy tickets: Go to chithetaomega.org/upcoming-events.
Dink for Pink Pickleball Breast Cancer Fundraiser
■ What: Dink for Pink is a new event to raise funds for women of Frederick County who receive a diagnosis of breast cancer. Tuscarora Tennis Club has provided their facility to the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund at no cost. Register to attend and play, or just register and attend. Be sure to browse the silent auction, which will have gifts from local businesses and residents.
■ When: 5-10 p.m. May 6.
■ Where: Tuscarora Tennis Club, 5216 Renn Road, Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-663-9252 or go to pinkribbonfrederick.org/dink-for-pink/.
■ To register: Go to pinkribbonfrederick.org/dfp-registration/.
Emmitsburg Community Chorus Spring Performances
■ What: The Emmitsburg Community Chorus will perform four free concerts during its 2023 spring season. The concert features patriotic selections, including “God Bless the U.S.A.,” “Fifty Nifty United States,” and more. Freewill offerings will be accepted at the Lewistown, Creagerstown and Thurmont concerts.
■ When and Where: 3 p.m. May 6 at Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road; 3 p.m. May 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown; 4 p.m. May 20 at Apples Church, 7908 Apples Church Road, Thurmont; and 7 p.m. May 21 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick.
First Baptist Church of Thurmont Annual Spring Fling
■ What: Free admission: live music, moon bounce, face painting, crafts, puppets and free food. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Thurmont.
■ When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6.
■ Where: Thurmont Community Park, 18 Frederick Road, Thurmont.
■ For more information: Go to fbcthurmont.org.
Golden Gears Car Club of Frederick County Maryland 50th Anniversary Car Show
■ What: All vehicles, makes, and models are welcome to participate in the event. Dash plaques and other goodies to the first 100 vehicles to enter and register their vehicle. Bring the family to enjoy music, food, raffles, door prizes, and special 50th anniversary T-shirts and hats for purchase. Exhibitors from across the county will be displaying and selling their items at the show. Awards voted on for the top 25 vehicles, Best of Show, Club Participation, At Home Choice and Spectator’s Choice. Admission and parking is free for spectators, and registration for show vehicles is by donation. Proceeds will go to three charities in the Frederick County area.
■ When: Registration for vehicles is from 9-11 a.m., and show hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6. Rain date is May 7.
■ Where: At Home, 1811 Monocacy Blvd., Frederick. Show cars enter at the intersection of Monocacy Crossing and Laurel Woods Way.
■ For more information: Go to goldengears.org.
Marvin Chapel United Church Spring Fling
■ What: Home-made soups, sandwiches, and baked goods will be available for eat-in or take-out. Vendors will be on site. The thrift shop will be open.
■ When: 10a.m. to 2p.m. May 6.
■ Where: Marvin Chapel United Church, 5101 Woodville Road, just north of Rt 144 between New Market and Mt. Airy, Md.
Mobilize Frederick Climate Summit
■ What: Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor will be the keynote speakers Mobilize Frederick’s inaugural annual Climate Summit, co-sponsored by Hood College. This event is open to the public and there is no charge for admission, but registration is required. Lunches will be catered by Hood College and can be ordered when registering for the event.
■ When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6.
■ Where: Hood College Hodson Auditorium in Rosenstock Hall.
■ For more information: Go to mobilizefrederick.org/upcoming-events.
Town of Walkersville Veterans Committee Commemoration
■ What: On May 6, 1981, 21 souls lost their lives aboard the U.S. Air Force Advanced Range Instrumentation Aircraft (ARIA). There will be a ceremony at the to honor the victims. Light refreshments will be offered at the Manor House following the ceremony. All are welcome.
■ When: 10:30 a.m. May 6. Weather permitting, there will be a flyover at 10:49 a.m. by the 167th Airlift Wing, out of Martinsburg, West Virginia, to mark the time of the crash.
■ Where: ARIA Memorial at Heritage.
■ For more information: Call 301-845-4500
USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans meeting
■ What: The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet. If you are a Navy veteran and qualified on a submarine, you are welcome to join them. The Tri-State Base of Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating between states. The organization has community projects, participate in veteran’s projects, parades, etc. Spouses and friends are welcome at the meetings. The organization has an auxiliary to support the men with projects.
■ When: 11 a.m. May 6. The meeting begins with lunch, and the business meeting will follow.
■ Where: Ski Liberty 78 Country Club Trail Fairfield, Pennsylvania.
■ For more information: Contact Cmdr. Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com; Vice Cmdr. Robert Dickey, robertdickey@comcast.net; or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com or 304-676-8417; or go to ussvi-tri-statebase.org.
Mount Airy Fire Company Barbecue Chicken Dinner
■ What: Drive through the fire station parking lot to purchase a BBQ Chicken Dinner. Dinner includes 1/2 BBQ chicken, roll and two sides. Available sides are macaroni salad, potato salad, cole slaw or apple sauce. Proceeds benefit the fire company. $15 per dinner.
■ When: Sales start at noon and run until dinners are sold out May 7.
■ Where: Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Fire Station, 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy.
■ For more information: Go to mavfc.org/apps/public/events/eventView.cfm?Event_ID=510.
NARFE 409 May Meeting
■ What: The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Frederick Chapter 409 will hold its monthly meeting. The program will consist of the installation of new Chapter 409 officers, the annual charity donation presentation and the chapter memorial program honoring chapter members who have died.
■ When: 11 a.m. (the program will start at 12:30 p.m.) May 9.
■ Where: Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-806-5999 or go to narfechapter409.com.
Willing Workers of Grace Rocky Hill Bingo
■ What: $25 ticket for 20 games. Three specials, three raffles, and 50/50 (tip jars and food available for purchase). Register early and/or bring a nonperishable food donation to enter special drawings.
■ When: Friday, May 12.
■ Where: New Midway Fire Hall, 12019 Woodsboro Pike, Keymar.
■ For more information or to buy tickets: Call Anne Dayhoff at 301-898-3129 or Glenda Brown at 301-788-0403.
Valley Quilters, TLC Meeting
■ What: The meeting is open to all ages and levels, the guild offers teaching, learning and companionship to those interested in the art of quilting. The meeting will be having a speaker discussing Vintage and Antique Sewing Machines. Visitors are welcome.
■ When: The room will open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
■ Where: Brunswick Public Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick.
Wolfsville Ruritan Club Chainsaw Carving & Artisal Festival
■ When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (lunch available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; live auction at 3 p.m.) May 13.
■ Where: Wolfsville Ruritan Park, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Road, Myersville.
■ For more information: Call 301-293-2426 or RuritanclubMD@aol.com
■ For vendor spot: Call 240-818-9883 or email caseysmeadow@gmail.com.
Codependents
Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information.
