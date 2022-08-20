Midsummer Night Concert Saturday at Baker Park
The Metropolitan Washington Midsummer Night Concert, sponsored by the Hebei, Anhui and Hunan Chinese American associations of the Washington metropolitan area, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Baker Park Bandshell.
The free event will feature singing, dancing, martial arts, Peking opera, a Qipao fashion show and other art forms. It includes performances by the Washington DC Yellow River Orchestra, the Sheng Hua Choir, the Greater Washington Weifeng Gong and Drum Team, DC Beauty of Beijing Opera, Master Rong Martial Arts, and soprano Yang Yun.
Brunswick Community Festival Aug. 26-27
The Brunswick Community Festival will take place Aug. 26-27 at the Burkittsville Ruritan Club complex located at 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville.
Burkittsville Ruritan Club members will provide food, with music from the Home Comfort Bluegrass Band on Aug. 26. A cake auction on Aug. 27 will support the Brunsick FFA Alumni Scholarship fund.
D & D Pony Rides will provide pony rides, a bounce house and a petting zoo.
Wachter family reunion Aug. 28 in Walkersville
The annual Wachter family reunion will be held Aug. 28 at Heritage Farms Park in Walkersville.
A cafeteria-style lunch, which includes chicken, will be served at 12:30 p.m. Bring a side dish to share.
For more information, call 301-898-9184.
Select Seconds semi-annual bag sale Aug. 27
The Frederick Health Auxiliary will host its semi-annual $5 bag sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Select Seconds thrift store located at 8 E. Patrick St. in downtown Frederick.
The store will sell bags for $5, and customers can pack as many eligible items into the bag as possible. There is no limit to the number of bags customers can purchase. All proceeds from the shopping event will benefit Frederick Health Hospital. For more information, call Select Seconds at 301-662-8280.
For more information about Frederick Health Auxiliary its volunteer opportunities, call the Frederick Health Volunteer Office at 240-566-3567.
Guyton family reunion Aug. 28 in Thurmont
The 71st Guyton family reunion will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Thurmont Senior Center, 806 E. Main St., Thurmont.
Each family must bring meat and a covered dish.
For more information, call 301-271-2186.
Summer Cruise-In Aug. 31 at Brunswick Roy Rogers
The Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund and the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Co. Auxiliary will host a Summer Cruise-In for all vehicles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Brunswick Roy Rogers Restaurant.
The nonprofit groups will receive 25% of meal receipts. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese raffle, door prizes, other raffles and music. Participants choice, peoples choice, Roy Rogers choice, LLRMF choice and BVACA choice trophies will be awarded.
For more information, call 240-397-0154.
