Summer Cruise-In Aug. 31 at Brunswick Roy Rogers
The Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund and the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Co. Auxiliary will host a Summer Cruise-In for all vehicles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Brunswick Roy Rogers Restaurant.
The nonprofit groups will receive 25% of meal receipts. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese raffle, door prizes, other raffles and music. Participants choice, peoples choice, Roy Rogers choice, LLRMF choice and BVACA choice trophies will be awarded.
For more information, call 240-397-0154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.