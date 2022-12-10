Codependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12 step Meeting
n Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
n When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
n For more information: Contact Deb B., at dj10buck2@yahoo.com, for entrance code or more information.
Frederick County Holiday Tree in Annapolis
n What: Come and enjoy the Frederick County decorated holiday tree at First Lady Hogan’s Annual Holiday Display Exhibit.
n When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 1; exhibit closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
n Where: Main Hall Rotunda at the Maryland State House in Annapolis.
Women Helping Women Achieve their Goals Scholarship
n What: The Frederick Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc. is looking for female residents of Frederick County who have completed at least one year of college, have academic goals and professional promise and also demonstrates financial need. Guidelines for scholarship: three letters of reference (two professional, one personal, all not related to the applicant), dated after the applicant receives the application, are to be mailed by the references directly to the Scholarship Chair; applicant is to provide a copy of the most recent college or post-high school transcript; applications and letters of reference mailed directly from their source are to be mailed to Scholarship, Frederick Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc. P.O. Box 1045, Frederick, MD 21702-1045.
n When: Applications and letters of reference must be postmarked by Feb. 28, 2023, and can be found at www.bpwmaryland.org/forms/scholarship_Form_Frederick_2.
n For more information: Email Faye Glover, Frederick BPW scholarship chair, at fcglover1@gmail.com.
Dorcas Holiday Giveaway
n What: Free clothes, toys, misc.
n When: 2-4 p.m. Sat. Dec. 10.
n Where: 206 E. Fourth St., Frederick.
Museums by Candlelight
n What: Hosted by Frederick Historic Sites Consortium and Visit Frederick, 17 Frederick County museums and historic sites will celebrate Museums by Candlelight with free admission and special holiday programs.
n When: from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
n For more information and a list of participating museums: visitfrederick.org/events/annual-events/museums-by-candlelight/.
Collecting Hygiene Items for FCPS Students in Need
n What: Student Homelessness Initiative Partnership of Frederick County (SHIP), an FCPS partner, is collecting hygiene items — such as laundry detergent, soap and toothpaste — for students in need.
n When: Throughout the month of December, with a community collection event 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec 13.
n Where: Drop-off locations are positioned throughout the county; see list at shipfrederick.com/. Collection site for community collection event is the International Community Church of God, 123 Byte Drive, Frederick.
n For more information: Email Jeneen.Stewart@fcps.org, supervisor of student supports.
Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program
n What: Eligible owners of historic properties located in unincorporated areas of Frederick County may now apply for the Rural Historic Preservation Grant Program. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis. Applicants may request up to $50,000. To be eligible for funding, properties must be located in unincorporated areas of Frederick County; be either designated on the County Register of Historic Places, or a contributing resource in a County designated Historic District; and be in good standing with the County. If the property or district is not currently designated to the County Register of Historic Places, a determination of eligibility must be made by the Historic Preservation Commission prior to applying for a grant. This letter of determination must be included with the application. Grant funds can be used for expenses associated with exterior work to stabilize, rehabilitate, restore, or preserve historic buildings. Please note that grants will not be awarded for completed work, work that is already underway, new construction, landscaping, or projects that do not meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Treatment of Historic Properties.
n When: Virtual Workshops will be held Noon Dec. 15; 2 p.m. Jan. 10, 2023; and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023, to provide information about the program and how to apply. Those interested in attending will only need to participate in one workshop. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, 2023.
n For more information: Go to FrederickCountyMD.gov/Historic-Preservation or email Amanda Whitmore, historic preservation planner, at AWhitmore@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
Endangered Species Theatre Project Presents ‘Bah Humbug’
n What: Choose your own Scrooge as four improvisers turn your suggestions into a never seen before, never to be seen again reboot of the Dickens Classic “A Christmas Carol.”
n When: 7: 30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17 and 19.
n Where: New Spire Arts in downtown Frederick.
n For more information or to buy tickets: weinbergcenter.org/shows/bah-humbug/.
Middletown Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
n What: Middletown Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, sausage gravy, French toast, tater tots, chip beef gravy, fruit cup, orange juice, coffee, tea and milk. The cost is Adults, $12; Seniors, $11; ages 6-11, $6; and ages 5 and under eat free. Proceeds help benefit the Lions Club programs, including Middletown People Helping People, Middletown Food Bank, Boys and Girls Scouts, High School Scholarships, Children Eye Screening, Leader Dog for the Blind and Low Vision Research Foundation at John Hopkins Hospital.
n When: 7:30-11 a.m. Dec. 17.
n Where: Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, 401 Fireman’s Lane, Middletown.
Music, Gettysburg!
n WHAT: This festive concert, one of the most popular in the Music, Gettysburg! season, will feature the Gettysburg Children’s Choir singing classic Christmas favorites, old and new under the leadership of director Matt Carlson. Also performing in the concert will be the Ben Jones Brass, Teresa Bowers and Jonathan Noel. Narrators will include President Guy Erwin and Theresa Smallwood of United Lutheran Seminary, as well as the Majestic Theater’s Jeffrey Gabel, plus a special virtual appearance by the pastor of the Lutheran church in Bethlehem.
n WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
n WHERE: United Lutheran Seminary Chapel, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
For more information: Call 717-339-1334, go to www.musicgettysburg.org or email info@musicgettysburg.org.
Dorcas Ministry Christmas Giveaway
n What: Toys, clothes, shoes, hats, gloves, Christmas items.
n When: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 18.
n Where: 206 E. Fourth St., Frederick.
