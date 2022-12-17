Botanical Menorah Lighting and Party

n What: Botanical Chanukah Grand Community Flower Menorah Lighting and PartyChabad of Frederick will light a 9 foot public Flower Hanukkah menorah at the Francis Scott Key Mall. You can bring flowers and help construct a giant flower Menorah designed by Amour Flowers. After the event, flowers will be set into arrangements and volunteers will deliver them to local assisted living facilities. The community will be joined by Mayor Michael O’Connor who will be attending, and the event will feature a balloon show enacting the story of Chanukah, hot latkes, jelly donuts, Chanukah T-shirt for every child, Chanukah crafts, music, chocolate coins and dreidels. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription