Botanical Menorah Lighting and Party
n What: Botanical Chanukah Grand Community Flower Menorah Lighting and PartyChabad of Frederick will light a 9 foot public Flower Hanukkah menorah at the Francis Scott Key Mall. You can bring flowers and help construct a giant flower Menorah designed by Amour Flowers. After the event, flowers will be set into arrangements and volunteers will deliver them to local assisted living facilities. The community will be joined by Mayor Michael O’Connor who will be attending, and the event will feature a balloon show enacting the story of Chanukah, hot latkes, jelly donuts, Chanukah T-shirt for every child, Chanukah crafts, music, chocolate coins and dreidels. Complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.
n When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
n Where: Francis Scott Key Mall, 5500 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick (Value City Furniture Court).
Literacy Council Volunteer Tutors
n What: Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, including reading and other English language skills critical for daily living. The Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to be trained as tutors for one-to-one/small group tutoring program as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English Language Learners to lead classes that will meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for 10 to 12 weeks. Tutoring and classes are currently conducted either in-person or remotely on Zoom.
Note, all Volunteer Information Sessions and Tutor Training Workshops are currently being conducted on Zoom. An email will be sent with specific instructions following online registration at the link below.
n When: Volunteer tutor sessions will be held 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 11; 7-8 p.m. Jan. 17; 11 to noon Feb. 8; and 7-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Training for prospective tutors — which is required — will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 26 and 31. (Must attend all three sessions.)
Frederick High Class of 1946 reunion
n What: The Frederick High School Class of 1946 is planning its next reunion. The reunion is scheduled for June 3, 2023. The place and time have not been decided.
n For More Information: Anyone interested in attending and with ideas about the event should contact Rose Marie Myers at 301-663-9109 by March 1.
