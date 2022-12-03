Choral Arts Society of Frederick Concert
The Choral Arts Society of Frederick will perform the concert A Warm Wintery Mix at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Frederick Community College's JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for military/senior/student* (*FCC students free with student ID.), and free for children younger than 12. Group (10 + tickets) are $10 each. Directions and parking information can be found at the FCC website. Patrons can purchase tickets online at casof.org or at the door.
Christ Reformed UCC Christmas Cookie Sale
Christ Reformed United Church Of Christ will host a Christmas cookie sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10, at the church, 22514 Cavetown Church Road, Cavetown.
Civil War Style Church Service
Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, Inc. will hold a Civil War style church service conducted by HRSC trustee and preacher Kirk Callison, who will wear Civil War period attire, at 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick. The wearing of Civil War period attire to the church service is encouraged, but not required. For more information, call HRSC trustees Kirk or Maria Callison at 301-874-4737 or email kmcallison@verizon.net.
Holiday Historic Homes and Inns Tour
Visit five historic homes and inns in Harpers Ferry-Bolivar all decked out for the holidays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10. Hosts will share the history of their home. A holiday trolley will be available for transportation near each tour location. Proceeds will support restoration of the historic First Zion Baptist Church building as a community cultural arts center. Tickets are required for entry. For more information, go to historicharpersferry.org/events.
Pomona Grange Cookie Walk
Frederick County Pomona Grange Cookie Walk will be held 8-11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Linganore Grange Hall,13629 Unionville Road, Mount Airy. A wide range of cookies will be available for $10 per pound. For more information, call 240-674-6450.
Prospect United Methodist Church will host an all you can eat pancake and sausage breakfast 7 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at the church, 5923 Woodville Road, Mount Airy. Price is $10 for adults; $5 for kids, ages 6 to 12; with kids, 5 and under, eating for free.
Key City Toys for Tots Drive
Key City Foundation will host a Toys for Tots drive featuring Santa Claus, DJ Jared from the Benefactor Events, professional pictures by Rebecca Sube and Paul Surreal Media capturing the event 2-5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Frederick Elks Club, 289 Willowdale Drive, Frederick. Everyone is invited, just bring an unwrapped new toy for entry.
Urbana Fire Department Breakfast with Santa
The Urbana Volunteer Fire Department will host a pancake breakfast with Santa 7:30-11 a.m. Dec. 11 at the fire station, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. Cost is $11 for adults and teenagers; $8 for children, ages 4 to 12; and free for children, ages 3 and younger. For more information, call 301-663-3822.
NARFE 409 December Meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Frederick Chapter 409 will hold its monthly meeting on Dec. 13 at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick, with the buffet at 11:00 a.m. The program will start at 12:30 p.m. The program will be holiday music. For membership or luncheon information, call 301-806-5999.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking for volunteers in Frederick to help provide free tax preparation assistance to those who need it most and help with reservations for tax preparation appointments. Those interested should call 301-830-5288 and leave your name and phone number or go to fredericktaxaide.com.
