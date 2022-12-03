Choral Arts Society of Frederick Concert

The Choral Arts Society of Frederick will perform the concert A Warm Wintery Mix at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Frederick Community College's JBK Theater, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for military/senior/student* (*FCC students free with student ID.), and free for children younger than 12. Group (10 + tickets) are $10 each. Directions and parking information can be found at the FCC website. Patrons can purchase tickets online at casof.org or at the door.

