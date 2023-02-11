Liberty Central UMC Breakfast
■ What: Liberty Central United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, french toast, scrambled eggs, pudding, hominy, fried potatoes, fruit, orange and apple juice, and coffee and tea. Country ham sandwiches will be sold. Cost is $10 for adults; $6 for children, ages 6 to 12; children 5 and under eat free.
■ When: 7-11 a.m. Feb. 18
■ Where: Liberty Central United Methodist Church 12024 Main St., Libertytown.
For more information: Call 301-304-9843.
■ What: University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the free seminar "Elements of a Pollinator Garden." Learn the four elements that are essential to creating a garden that attracts and sustains pollinators year-round.
■ When: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18
■ Where: UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
Narfe 409 February Meeting
■ What: The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Frederick Chapter 409 will hold its monthly meeting. The program will be Downsizing and Decluttering presented by Courtney Posch of Graceful Transitions.
■ When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, with the buffet at 11 a.m., program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
■ Where: Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick.
Frederick Woman's Civic Club Mardi Gras Fundraiser
■ What: Frederick Woman’s Civic Club will host its 61st Mardi Gras dance. Musical entertainment will be provided by Jazz Connection featuring Connie Guy. Proceeds benefit the women and children of Frederick County.
■ When: 7-10:30 p.m. Feb 18.
■ Where: Holly Hills Country Club, 5502 Mussetter Road, Ijamsville.
■ for more information or to purchase tickets: Call 301-694-0060
