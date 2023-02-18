Frederick Woman’s Civic Club Mardi Gras Fundraiser
■ What: Frederick Woman’s Civic Club will host its 61st Mardi Gras dance. Musical entertainment will be provided by Jazz Connection featuring Connie Guy. Proceeds benefit the women and children of Frederick County.
■ When: 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 18.
■ Where: Holly Hills Country Club, 5502 Mussetter Road, Ijamsville.
■ For more information or to purchase tickets: Call 301-694-0060.
Liberty Central UMC Breakfast
■ What: Liberty Central United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, french toast, scrambled eggs, pudding, hominy, fried potatoes, fruit, orange and apple juice, and coffee and tea. Country ham sandwiches will be sold. Cost is $10 for adults; $6 for children, ages 6 to 12; children 5 and under eat free.
■ When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
■ Where: Liberty Central United Methodist Church 12024 Main St., Libertytown.
■ For more information: Call 301-304-9843.
Monocacy National Battlefield Painting the Past
■ What: Monocacy National Battlefield is bringing back Painting the Past program for two special dates. The program will feature a look at a wide variety of uniforms from the Civil War and the painting of model soldiers. The park will provide the model soldiers, paint, brushes, and everyone gets to take their painted soldier home. Participants will learn about Civil War uniforms and camp life during the paint sessions. This three-hour program is open to ages 8 and older. The event is free, but seats are limited and reservations are required.
■ When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and March 18.
■ For more information or to register: Call Ranger Matt Borders, at 301-662-3515, or send an email to mono_mail@nps.gov.
Prospect UMC Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Sausage Supper
■ What: Buckwheat and regular pancakes, country sausage, milk, juice, coffee; all you can eat. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, kids 5 and under free.
■ When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 21.
■ Where: Prospect United Methodist Church, 5923 Woodville Road, Mount Airy.
Fort Detrick All Service Council Muster
■ What: All service retiree council muster will feature tax specialist Lt. Col. Robert Fenimore (USAF retired), who will discuss local, state and federal tax update 2023 for retired military. Dinner — chef salad or fried chicken dinner (two pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll) — will be available for purchase ($20 includes tax and tip). Pay at the door.
■ When: 4 p.m. 2 March; RSVP required by Wednesday, Feb. 22.
■ Where: Frederick Elks Lodge 684, 289 Willowdale Drive, Frederick.
■ For more information or RSVP: Email belb7006@aol.com.
Master Gardeners Seminar
■ What: University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the free seminar Right Plant, Right Place: Design Fundamentals. Use basic design principles in your flower gardening to add interest and increase impact. Learn about basic landscape design concepts that can be easily applied to any garden; including shape, color, texture, framing, rhythm, focal points and other considerations.
■ When: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25
■ Where: UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: bit.ly/FCMG23DesignFundamentals.
‘Back to Our By-Gone Days — Remembering Lincoln School’ Screening
■ What: To celebrate Black History Month, Jackson Chapel UMC will host a screening of the AARCH Society documentary “Back to Our By-Gone Days — Remembering Lincoln School.” The movie gives a brief history of this African American Frederick County school, highlighting former students sharing their fond memories of attending Lincoln School prior to integration. Music by The Frederick County Black History Gospel Choir, under the direction of Pastor Jay, Mt. Carmel UMC and Strong Tower Dance Ministry. A free will offering will be collected.
■ When: 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
■ Where: Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-694-7315.
Frederick Bridge Club
■ What: No partner? No problem! Frederick Bridge Club will guarantee you a partner. Come hone your duplicate bridge skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) members must have less than 500 points to earn more in Monday games. Thursday games have no ACBL restrictions. Arrive by noon to be matched with a partner and complete your convention cards. Game fee is $7.
■ When: Noon to 4 p.m. March 2 and March 6
■ Where: Orioles Nest 331, 1037 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
