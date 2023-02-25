Monocacy National Battlefield Painting the Past

What: Monocacy National Battlefield is bringing back Painting the Past program for two special dates. The program will feature a look at a wide variety of uniforms from the Civil War and the painting of model soldiers. The park will provide the model soldiers, paint, brushes, and everyone gets to take their painted soldier home. Participants will learn about Civil War uniforms and camp life during the paint sessions. This three-hour program is open to ages 8 and older. The event is free, but seats are limited and reservations are required.

