Monocacy National Battlefield Painting the Past
■ What: Monocacy National Battlefield is bringing back Painting the Past program for two special dates. The program will feature a look at a wide variety of uniforms from the Civil War and the painting of model soldiers. The park will provide the model soldiers, paint, brushes, and everyone gets to take their painted soldier home. Participants will learn about Civil War uniforms and camp life during the paint sessions. This three-hour program is open to ages 8 and older. The event is free, but seats are limited and reservations are required.
■ When: 1-4 p.m. March 18.
■ For more information or to register: Call Ranger Matt Borders, at 301-662-3515, or send an email to mono_mail@nps.gov.
Master Gardeners Seminar
■ What: University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the free seminar Right Plant, Right Place: Design Fundamentals. Use basic design principles in your flower gardening to add interest and increase impact. Learn about basic landscape design concepts that can be easily applied to any garden; including shape, color, texture, framing, rhythm, focal points and other considerations.
■ When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25.
■ Where: UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: bit.ly/FCMG23DesignFundamentals.
‘Back to Our By-Gone Days — Remembering Lincoln School’ Screening
■ What: To celebrate Black History Month, Jackson Chapel UMC will host a screening of the AARCH Society documentary “Back to Our By-Gone Days — Remembering Lincoln School.” The movie gives a brief history of this African American Frederick County school, highlighting former students sharing their fond memories of attending Lincoln School prior to integration. Music by The Frederick County Black History Gospel Choir, under the direction of Pastor Jay, Mt. Carmel UMC and Strong Tower Dance Ministry. A free will offering will be collected.
■ When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
■ Where: Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-694-7315.
Frederick Bridge Club
■ What: No partner? No problem! Frederick Bridge Club will guarantee you a partner. Come hone your duplicate bridge skills and make new, like-minded friends. All are welcome, no membership requirements. American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) members must have less than 500 points to earn more in Monday games. Thursday games have no ACBL restrictions. Arrive by noon to be matched with a partner and complete your convention cards. Game fee is $7.
■ When: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 2, and March 6
■ Where: Orioles Nest 331, 1037 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
Arc of Frederick County Open House
■ What: The Arc of Frederick County will be offering an open house for transitioning youth students, their families and educators to learn how The Arc’s support coordinators help people transitioning from school into the adult world while navigating services from The Developmental Disabilities Administration and other local resources.
The Arc’s Open House is geared towards students between the ages of 18 and 22 and their families, natural supports and educators.
■ When: Participants can choose to attend a daytime or evening session noon to 2:00 p.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 7.
■ Where: The Arc at Market Street, 555 S. Market St.
■ For more information: Email Aaron Stephens at Astephens@arcfc.org.
FCPS 30th Annual Tech Fair
■ What: To celebrate Career and Technical Education Month, middle school students enrolled in FCPS Career and Technical Education classes are busy honing skills that will be showcased at the 30th annual Tech Fair. A food truck from In10es BBQ will be available for on-site purchases by those attending the fair. Students, parents, staff and community members are invited to come out and watch the fun as students compete while being able to spend time learning about high school programs offered at the CTC.
■ When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held Thursday, March 2.
■ Where: FCPS Career and Technology Center, 7922 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
■ For more information: Call teacher specialist Korbin Shoemaker, career and technical education coordinator Norm McGaughey or CTE administrative secretary Suzanne Blick by calling 301-696-6849.
Literacy Council Tutors
■ What: Volunteers are being sought to help adults in the community gain literacy skills, including reading and other English language skills critical for daily living. The Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to be trained as tutors for one-to-one/small group tutoring program as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English language learners to lead classes that will meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for 10 to 12 weeks. Tutoring and classes are currently conducted either in-person or remotely on Zoom. Note, all volunteer information sessions and tutor training workshops are currently being conducted on Zoom.
■ When: Training workshop for tutors will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 (attendance at both sessions, via Zoom, is required) or 6:30-8:30 p.m.March 28 and 30, and April 4 (attendance at all three sessions, via Zoom, is required).
■ For More Information: Call 301-600-2066 or email info@frederickliteracy.org.
USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans Meeting
■ What: The Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet. The Tri-State Base of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia meets monthly, rotating between states. Meeting is open to Navy veterans who qualified on a submarine, and spouses and friends.
■ When: Saturday, March 4. Meeting begins with lunch at 11 a.m.; business meeting will follow.
■ Where: Ski Liberty 78 Country Club Trail Fairfield, Pennsylvania.
■ For more information: Go to ussvi-tri-statebase.org; email Cmdr. Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com, Vice Cmdr. Robert Dickey, robertdickey@comcast.net, or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com; or call 304-676-8417.
Knights of Columbus Friday Fish Dinners
■ What: The St. John’s Knights of Columbus Council 1622 are sponsoring Friday evening dinners during Lent, both eat-in and quick curbside to-go. Suggested donation is $14; child’s plate, $6.
■ When: 5-7 p.m. through Mar 31. Stations of the Cross will follow in the church at 7 p.m.
■ Where: Eat-in dinners with table service will be held in the hall of our Sr. Margaret Bauer Evangelization Center, 114 E. Second St., Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to kofc1622.org/fishfry.html.
Burkittsville Ruritan Club Pork Sale
■ What: The Burkittsville Ruritan Club will hold a fresh pork sale. Items for sale include loose and link sausage, pork chops, sliced bacon, bean soup, and country ham sandwiches.
■ When: Preorder by Saturday, Feb. 25. Pick-up 8 a.m. to noon March 4.
■ Where: Burkittsville Ruritan Club Community Center, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville.
■ For more information or to order: Call 301-371-7795.
Burkittsville Ruritan Club Country Breakfast
■ What: The Burkittsville Ruritan Club will host a country breakfast. The menu includes sausage, sausage gravy, pudding, hominy, scrambled eggs, coffee, orange juice and milk. Cost is $9 for adults; $5 for children.
■ When: 6-10 a.m. March 4.
■ Where: Burkittsville Ruritan Club Community Center, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville.
■ For more information or to order: Call 301-371-7795.
Chapel Lutheran Church Breakfast
■ What: All you can eat breakfast buffett: pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, pudding and hominy, grits, baked apples, biscuits, chipped beef gravy, peaches, juice and coffee. Adults eat for $10; children $5.
■ When: 7-11 a.m. March 4.
■ Where: Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick.
■ For more information: 301-845-2332.
