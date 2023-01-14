Frederick Threads/American Sewing Guild Meeting
■ What: Frederick Threads/American Sewing Guild will meet. The topic will be How To Wet Felt Wool and will be presented by Debbie Melton.
■ When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
■ Where: Meeting is held at Christ Church 1305 N. Market St., Frederick. Ample free parking in lot behind church.
■ For more information: Call 301-831-3637.
Literacy Council Tutors
■ What: Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, including reading and other English language skills critical for daily living. The Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to be trained as tutors for one-to-one/small group tutoring program as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English Language Learners to lead classes that will meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for 10 to 12 weeks. Tutoring and classes are currently conducted either in-person or remotely on Zoom.
Note, all volunteer information sessions and tutor training workshops are currently being conducted on Zoom. An email will be sent with specific instructions following online registration at the link below.
■ When: Volunteer tutor sessions will be held 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17; 11 to noon Feb. 8; and 7-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Training for prospective tutors — which is required — will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 26 and 31. (Must attend all three sessions.)
■ For More Information: For more information or to register to volunteer, go to frederickliteracy.org/volunteer/volunteer-inquiry-registration-form/.
Rocky Ridge Fire Company Auxiliary Soup, Sandwich Sale
■ What: Vegetable or bean soup, $6.50 per quart; chicken salad, $7 for 12 ounce tub or $4 per sandwich.
■ When: Call 301-788-9886 or 240-838-0204 by Wednesday, Jan. 18, to place orders. Pick up between 9 a.m. and Noon Jan. 21.
■ For more information: Call 301-788-9886 or 240-838-0204.
Liberty Central UMC Breakfast
■ What: Liberty Central United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast. Menu includes pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, french toast, scrambled eggs, pudding, hominy, fried potatoes, fruit, orange and apple juice, and coffee and tea. Cost is $10 for adults; $6 for children ages 6 to 12; children 5 and under eat free.
■ When: 7-11 a.m. Jan. 21.
■ Where: Liberty Central United Methodist Church 12024 Main St., Libertytown.
For more information: Call 301-304-9843.
Frederick High Class of 1946 reunion
■ What: The Frederick High School Class of 1946 is planning its next reunion. The reunion is scheduled for June 3, 2023. The place and time have not been decided.
■ For More Information: Anyone interested in attending and with ideas about the event should contact Rose Marie Myers at 301-663-9109 by March 1.
Jefferson Ruritan Club Country Pork Butchering
■ When: Advance Orders until Jan. 26; pick-up orders 8 a.m. to Noon Feb. 4.
■ Where: Pick up at Ruritan Center, 4603B Lander Road, Jefferson.
■ For more information: Call 301-473-7986 or 301-834-6165.
Literacy Council Conversation Volunteers
■ What: Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to help facilitate conversation classes, which do not require previous teaching experience, as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English language learners to lead classes that meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for about 10 weeks. Classes are currently conducted in-person, as well as remotely on Zoom. All interested volunteers are asked to first attend a volunteer information session to learn more. Depending on previous experience, volunteers interested in teaching classes will meet with a member of the Literacy Council’s program staff to discuss any training requirements. Volunteers interested in becoming tutors should be familiar with using a smart phone, computer, online platforms (such as Zoom, Skype, Facetime, Google Hangout) and accessing information online or completing online applications. All volunteers must be over the age of 18 and live or work in Frederick County, Maryland.
■ For more information: Call 301-600-2066 or email info@frederickliteracy.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
