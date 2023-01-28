Literacy Council Tutors

■ What: Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, including reading and other English language skills critical for daily living. The Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to be trained as tutors for one-to-one/small group tutoring program as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English Language Learners to lead classes that will meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for 10 to 12 weeks. Tutoring and classes are currently conducted either in-person or remotely on Zoom. Note, all volunteer information sessions and tutor training workshops are currently being conducted on Zoom. An email will be sent with specific instructions following online registration at the link below.

