Literacy Council Tutors
■ What: Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, including reading and other English language skills critical for daily living. The Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to be trained as tutors for one-to-one/small group tutoring program as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English Language Learners to lead classes that will meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for 10 to 12 weeks. Tutoring and classes are currently conducted either in-person or remotely on Zoom. Note, all volunteer information sessions and tutor training workshops are currently being conducted on Zoom. An email will be sent with specific instructions following online registration at the link below.
■ When: Volunteer tutor sessions will be held 11 to noon Feb. 8, and 7-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Training for prospective tutors — which is required — will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24; Thursday, Jan. 26; and Jan. 31. (Must attend all three sessions.)
■ For More Information: For more information or to register to volunteer, go to frederickliteracy.org/volunteer/volunteer-inquiry-registration-form/.
Literacy Council Conversation Volunteers
■ What: Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to help facilitate conversation classes, which do not require previous teaching experience, as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English language learners to lead classes that meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for about 10 weeks. Classes are currently conducted in-person, as well as remotely on Zoom. All interested volunteers are asked to first attend a volunteer information session to learn more. Depending on previous experience, volunteers interested in teaching classes will meet with a member of the Literacy Council’s program staff to discuss any training requirements. Volunteers interested in becoming tutors should be familiar with using a smart phone, computer, online platforms (such as Zoom, Skype, Facetime, Google Hangout) and accessing information online or completing online applications. All volunteers must be over the age of 18 and live or work in Frederick County, Maryland.
■ For more information: Call 301-600-2066 or email info@frederickliteracy.org.
Frederick High Class of 1946 reunion
■ What: The Frederick High School Class of 1946 is planning its next reunion. The reunion is scheduled for June 3, 2023. The place and time have not been decided.
■ For More Information: Anyone interested in attending and with ideas about the event should contact Rose Marie Myers at 301-663-9109 by March 1.
Candlemas Festival at All Saints’ Episcopal Church
■ What: The ancient feast day of Candlemas, traditionally held 40 days after Christmas, will be observed here with a new event: An ice sculpture of the church façade and steeple will be in front of the church all day. The 1855 neo-Gothic church designed by Richard Upjohn will be open for visitors 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Baked goods go on sale in the Great Hall at 10 a.m., Hot coffee will be free. Hot food sales in the Great Hall for dine-in or take-away served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Labyrinth in the Parish Hall will be open for walking 2-4 p.m. Blessing of Candles will occur periodically throughout the day; bring your own for home use during the year. Candlemas service with music (no Eucharist) begins at 5 p.m. with candlelit procession. No entrance fee for church open house or labyrinth. All are welcome.
■ When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
■ Where: All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick. For handicap access use entrance in Memorial Garden. For more information: www.allsaintsmd.org.
2023 Spring Atheletic Fields/Courts/Rinks Online Application
■ What: Online application for 2023 spring athletic fields, courts, rinks season will be open Feb. 1 to Feb. 15. Registration will close on Feb. 15 through the first week of March to allow reservations to be verified. After the applications received prior to deadline have been confirmed, online application will reopen. Be sure to include a valid certificate of insurance with your application. If your insurance expires prior to the end of the season, please include the current insurance certificate and a letter of good faith/intent from your insurance broker. Important: Applications without valid certificate of insurance information will not be processed, even if submitted prior to the application deadline. If you do not apply for your "historic use" fields/dates/times prior to the Feb. 15 deadline, historic use priority reservations may be lost. Applications require 20% deposit payable by Visa or Mastercard. All outstanding balances must be settled prior to Feb. 1.
■ For more information: Go to cityoffrederickmd.gov/1095/Athletic-FieldCourt-Rentals.
Frederick County Public Schools Science and Social Studies Fairs
■ What: FCPS’ Elementary and Secondary Science Fair and the Elementary Social Studies Fairs return. A free STEM Showcase, with hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities will also be open to the public during the elementary science fair.
■ When: Registration for students to compete in the fairs is currently open. The fairs will take place March 25, with the elementary science and social studies events 9:30 a.m. to noon and the secondary science fair judging 9 a.m. to noon. Elementary school students have the option to participate in both the science and social studies fair.
■ Where: Tuscarora High School, 5312 Ballenger Creek Pike #7008, Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: Register for the Elementary Science Fair at tinyurl.com/ScienceFair2023. Register for the Elementary Social Studies Fair at sites.google.com/fcps.org/ssfair. Register for the Secondary Science Fair at sites.google.com/fcps.org/fcsef/home.
Frederick Scottish Country Dancers
■ What: Six-week introductory course in Scottish country dancing.
■ When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, beginning Feb. 7.
■ Where: Clover Hill Civic Association, 8122 Glendale Drive, Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 240-513-6084.
USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans Meeting
■ What: The Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet. The Tri-State Base of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia meets monthly, rotating between states. Meeting is open to Navy veterans who qualified on a submarine, and spouses and friends.
■ When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4.
■ Where: 702 E South St., Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to ussvi-tri-statebase.org/index.cfm.
District 5 Budget Town Hall
■ What: Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater will host a budget town hall to help set priorities for her upcoming budget. The meeting is open to the public. If anyone needs auxiliary aids or services for effective communication, contact the ADA coordinator at ADA@FrederickCountyMD.gov or by calling 301-600-1110.
■ When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
■ Where: Catoctin High School cafeteria, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont.
Frederick Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc. Scholarship
■ What: Scholarship awards will be based on the following criteria:
Female resident of Frederick County; financial need; professional promise; academic achievement; and personal qualifications. Graduating high school seniors and those who have already earned at least a bachelor’s degree are not eligible for this scholarship.
Three current letters of reference (two professional, one personal, all not related to the applicant), dated after the applicant receives the application, are to be mailed by the references directly to the scholarship chair.
Applicant is to provide a copy of the most recent college or post-high school transcript.
■ When: Applications are due by March 15.
■ Where: Applications and letters of reference mailed directly from their source are to be mailed to Scholarship, Frederick Business & Professional Women’s Club, Inc., P. O. Box 1045, Frederick, MD 21702-1045.
■ For more information or to acquire an application: Email fcglover1@gmail.com.
Frederick County Master Gardeners Seminar
■ What: University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners present the following free seminar “Seed Starting & Transplanting.” Learn how to plan, locate, plant, and maintain your vegetable garden. Find out which plants are best started from seed and when.
■ When: 10 a.m. to noon
■ Where: UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: bit.ly/FCMG23Seeds-Transplanting.
FCPS All-County High School Music Festival
■ What: The All-County High School Music Festival will showcase an all-county student choir, band and orchestra, selected via a rigorous individual student audition process. General seating tickets may be purchased in advance at GOFAN.co and are $6 for adults and $2 for students, plus additional fees. There will also be a cash only ticket purchase option at the door. Senior citizens 60+ (ID required) and children under school age are free. FCPS employees are admitted free when presenting their FCPS badge.
■ When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Snow date is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
■ Where: Gov. Thomas Johnson High School auditorium, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick.
FCPS All-County Middle School Music Festival
■ What: The All-County Middle School Music Festival will showcase an all-county student choir, band and orchestra. General seating tickets may be purchased in advance at GOFAN.co and are $6 for adults and $2 for students, plus additional fees. There will also be a cash only ticket purchase option at the door. Senior citizens 60+ (ID required) and children under school age are free. FCPS employees are admitted free when presenting their FCPS badge.
■ When: 4 p.m. Feb. 4. Snow date is 7 p.m. Feb. 6.
■ Where: Gov. Thomas Johnson High School auditorium, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick.
United Way Ride Provider Request for Proposals
■ What: United Way of Frederick County is releasing its first Ride United Network ride provider request for proposals. Ride providers are nonprofit organizations that provide transportation options to ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) individuals and families in Frederick County.
RUN is an innovation from the Ride United pilot program. Data collected from over 4,000 rides demonstrated the value of flexible transportation options to supplement the public transportation system. Primary uses were for rides to jobs, healthcare appointments, educational opportunities and grocery stores. However, the program demonstrated service gaps for ALICE seniors, youth, rural trips and veterans. Ride providers will help fill these gaps by focusing operations in these areas. The first round of Ride Provider Grants will encompass the first six months of the program while real-time evaluation of outcomes will inform future grant decisions. Funding for 3,000 to 4,000 RUN rides will be available for rides occurring between March and September 2023.
■ When: Proposals are due to United Way of Frederick County by Feb. 6 and must be submitted through United Way’s virtual grant portal found at uwfrederick.org/RUNGrants. A RUN ride provider information session will be held on Monday, Jan. 30. Attendees should RSVP to llombardo@uwfrederick.org. Applicants must be in full compliance with all State of Maryland insurance and charitable solicitation regulations.
■ For more information: Call 301-663-4231 or email info@uwfrederick.org.
Chapel Lutheran Church Breakfast
■ What: All You Can Eat Breakfast Buffett: pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, pudding and hominy, grits, baked apples, biscuits, chipped beef gravy, peaches, juice and coffee. Adults, $10; Children, $5.
■ When:7-11 a.m. Feb. 4.
■ Where: Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick.
■ For more information: 301-845-2332.
