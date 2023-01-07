USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans Meeting
What: The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet. The Tri-State Base of Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia meets monthly, rotating between states. Meeting is open to Navy veterans who qualified on a submarine, and spouses and friends.
When: Jan. 7; meeting begins with lunch at 11 a.m. The business meeting will follow.
Where: King’s Restaurant 785 Middleway Pike, Inwood, West Virginia.
Senior Services Advisory Board Meeting
What: The speakers at the next meeting will be will be representatives from Habitat for Humanity speaking on their programs to assist seniors and handyman services.
Where: The Bourne Building training room, 355 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
NARFE 409 January Meeting
What: The program at the monthly meeting of National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Frederick Chapter 409 will be the History of Frederick County Firefighters, presented by Chip Jewell.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 10; program will start at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick.
For more information: Call 301-806-5999.
What: Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, including reading and other English language skills critical for daily living. The Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to be trained as tutors for one-to-one/small group tutoring program as well as volunteers with teaching experience and/or experience working with English Language Learners to lead classes that will meet weekly for 60 to 90 minutes for 10 to 12 weeks. Tutoring and classes are currently conducted either in-person or remotely on Zoom.
Note, all Volunteer Information Sessions and Tutor Training Workshops are currently being conducted on Zoom. An email will be sent with specific instructions following online registration at the link below.
When: Volunteer tutor sessions will be held 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 11; 7-8 p.m. Jan. 17; 11 to noon Feb. 8; and 7-8 p.m. Feb. 21. Training for prospective tutors — which is required — will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 26 and 31. (Must attend all three sessions.)
Jefferson Ruritan Club Country Pork Butchering
When: Advance Orders until Jan. 26; pick-up orders 8 a.m. to NoonFeb. 4
Where: Pick up at Ruritan Center, 4603B Lander Road, Jefferson.
For more information: Call 301-473-7986 or 301-834-6165.
Jefferson Ruritan Club Country Breakfast
Where: Ruritan Center, 4603B Lander Road, Jefferson.
For more information: Call 301-473-7986 or 301-834-6165.
