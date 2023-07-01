Valley Quilters, TLC meeting
■ What: Open to all ages and levels, the guild offers teaching, learning and companionship to those interested in the art of quilting. The next program will be about disappearing blocks.
■ When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 pm. Wednesday, July 5.
■ Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3864 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson.
■ For more information or to RSVP: contact Peggy, valleyquiltersTLC@gmail.com.
Maryland International
and Horse Trials
■ What: This is an Eventing competition where some of the best horses and riders in the sport come to compete. With food, spectacular views, competition, and horses, there is something for everyone at the Maryland International. General admission is free, with the option to buy VIP tickets to get all-access passes that include admission to the VIP hospitality tent, food and drinks, a behind-the-scenes course walk with Ian Stark, a parking pass, a complimentary glass (while supplies last), and the best views of the event.
■ When: Friday, July 7, to July 9.
■ Where: Loch Moy Farm
■ For more information: email ,mdhorsetrials@gmail.com. or go to themarylandhorsetrials.com/.
Damascus Lions Flea Market
■ What: A Flea Market sponsored by the Damascus Lions will be held during Celebrate Damascus festivities. A donation of $25 will reserve a space. Contact Tess, 301-253-2141, to reserve a space. The Montgomery County Police will have a Drug Take Back near the Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also Critical Power, Inc. will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m collecting used batteries — all batteries with the exception of commercial ones. All proceeds from the Lions fundraisers are used for approved community projects.
■ When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8.
■ Where: on the Damascus UM Church front lawn, 9700 New Church St., Damascus.
■ For more information: Call 301-253-2141.
Damascus Lions Club Pancake, Sausage and Egg Breakfast
■ What: The ticket donation is adults, $15; children, $7; and under 4, free. A bake/craft table will offer goodies. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any Damascus Lions. All proceeds from the Lions fundraisers are used for approved community projects.
■ When: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 8.
■ Where: Damascus UM Church, Dining Room, 9700 New Church Street.
■ For more information: Contact Lion Mary Frances, 301-829-1002
Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund and Jay’s People Summer Cruise-In
■ What: The Leechel L Reynolds Memorial Fund and Jay’s People help those in need with food and/or basic needs due to terminal and/or life changing illness or change in the family income because of an illness. The nonprofit groups will receive 25% of your meal receipt. There will be a 50/50, Chinese auction, door prizes and other raffles at the event. You’re welcome to drop a donation into the containers at the event. Trophies will be given out for participants choice, peoples choice, Roy Rogers choice, and LLRMF choice. All ages can vote for their favorite vehicle. Come enjoy the music, new and vintage vehicles will be on display with a fun, family atmosphere.
■ When: 9:30 a m. to 12:30 p.m. July 8
■ Where: Roy Roger’s, 28 Souder Road, Brunswick
■ For more information: Call 240-397-0154.
Vacation Bible School Stellar, Shine Jesus’ Light
■ What: Cosmic, out of this world adventure for Ages 4 to fifth grade (completed). Pre-register by emailing: office@bushcreekchurch.org.
■ When: July 10 to 14; 5:30 p.m. (dinner, free) 6-8:30 p.m. (program).
■ Where: Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia.
■ For more information: Go to vbspro.events/p/bccob or facebook.com/BCCo, or call 301-865-3013.
Smithsburg Voluteer Fire Company Carnival
■ When: 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
■ For more information: Call 301-824-2184, email rbramble@smithsburgvfc.net, or go to smithsburgvfc.net/ or facebook.com/smithsburgfire/.
Middletown Senior Lunch
■ What: The menu is hot dogs and hot beef. The speaker will be Hongwei Xu, MBA site director for Parners in Care on how this organization helps seniors and how individuals can help Partners in Care. The cost of the meal is $12 at the door.
■ When: July 13; reservations must be made by calling 301-371-5170 by July 11.
■ Where: The AMVETS.
■ For more information: Call 301-371-5170.
Codependents Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information.
Monocacy/Archeological Society Meeting
■ What: Activities of the Monocacy/Archeological Society, a chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland.
■ When: The group usually meets 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
■ Where: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
