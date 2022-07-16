Droneburg reunion July 17
The annual Droneburg reunion will take place July 17 at the Walkersville Community Park.
A buffet lunch will be served at noon.
Adkins family reunion July 24 in Frederick
The descendants of the Charles M. and Ida Shafer Adkins families or Charles E. and Alice B. Adkins families will gather for their annual family reunion Sunday, July 24 at Monocacy Park, off East Street, in Frederick.
Fried chicken, hot dogs and paper products will be provided. Each family can bring a dish of salad, vegetables, drinks or dessert to share with everyone for a buffet lunch that will be served at noon. Each family can bring a gift that will be given away as a prize. For more information, please call M. Adkins at 410-596-3815 or P. Wiles-Bowers at 240-674-9223.
David and Hester Stup 82nd family reunion Aug. 7
Descendants of David and Hester Stup are invited to join together for family fun, fellowshi, and games at Monocacy Village Park at noon, Sunday, Aug. 7.
The planning committee will provide drinks and ice pops, as well as multiple opportunities to win gift cards, gift baskets and prizes. There will also be a dessert contest, so please consider bringing your favorite to share. Guests are asked to bring their own meal and place settings.
