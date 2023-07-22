After Hours SummerFest: ‘Tiny Desk’ Concerts
■ What: Tiny Desk style performances by Ahzay and Retro/Ricole, hosted by OUT40. Tickets, $10.
■ When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
■ Where: Frederick Arts Council: Art Center, 5 E. Second St., Frederick.
■ For more information or to buy tickets: Go to frederickartscouncil.org/ or eventbrite.com/e/after-hours-summerfest-tiny-desk-concerts-with-out40-media-tickets-667830508027?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Concert on the Hill Featuring The Hyssongs
■ What: Free concert and free meal.
■ When: Saturday, July 22; meal at 4:30 p.m. and concert at 6.
■ Where: The Promised Land, 10918 Taneytown Pike, Emmitsburg.
■ For more information: Go to tomscreekumc.com.
Urbana Volunteer
Firemen’s Carnival
■ When: Saturday July 22.
■ Where: Urbana Firehouse, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-606-3008 or go to urbanavfd.com/carnival.
Frederick Shakespeare Festival Sneak Peek
■ What: Enjoy many of your favorite ESPtheatre actors … along with some special guest artists.
■ When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
■ Where: Sky Stage, 59 S Carroll St.
■ For more information: Go to endangeredspecies.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/.
Woodsboro American Legion Auxiliary Cash Bingo
■ What: $40 for 25 games, includes 2 specials @ $150, two jackpots at $500 each. Reserve early, receive free special-call. Bring canned items for food bank and receive free special. King tuts, bingo balls, holder jars and door prizes. Food, drinks, baked goods available.
■ When: Sunday, July 23. Doors open noon; games at 1:30 p.m.
■ Where: Woodsboro American Legion Auxiliary.
■ For more information or to RSVP: Call 301-514-7164.
Frederick Maryland FamilySearch Center Lecture
■ What: “Finding Your Way with Maps,” presented by Mary Mannix. Maps are an underutilized primary source that can provide data, along with clues, to assist both the rural and urban genealogist. Develop a basic understanding of the most important map types for genealogy research.
■ When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
■ Where: Virtual.
■ For more information: To get Zoom link, call 240-818-1938 to register.
Chapel Lutheran Church Indoor Yard Sale
■ What: Cash donations accepted for most items. Food also available for purchase.
■ When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 28.
■ Where: Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick.
■ For more information: Email chapellutheranchurch@gmail.com.
Endangered Species Theatre Project Inte-Great! Acting Camp
■ What: Free camp at which deaf and hearing youth work together playing theater and improv games, and working on a 30-minute production of “The Jungle Book.”
■ When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, to Friday, July 28; performances the evenings of July 28 and 29.
■ Where: 16-18 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
■ For more information or to register: Go to esptheatre.coursestorm.com/course/acting-for-fun-camp-ages-7-9.
Mount Pleasant Ruritan 2nd of 3 Cornhole Tournaments
■ What: Registration, $40/team. Pre-registration recommended.
■ When: 1 p.m. July 30.
■ Where: 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville.
■ For more information: Call 301-898-3719.
Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Golf Fundraiser
■ What: Come play golf with Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church. Seeking golfers and sponsors. $150 registration fee. $550 for foursome. Lunch and goodies included.
■ When: Monday, July 31.
■ Where: Holly Hills Country Club.
■ For more information: Go to hopemtcarmel.org/golf-tournament.
Valley Quilters, TLC
Monthly Meeting
■ What: Open to all ages and levels; guild offers teaching, learning and companionship to those interested in the art of quilting. Next meeting there will be a Show and Tell program. Bring your block, quilt, or handy tool to show the guild. Visitors are always welcome.
■ When: Aug. 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7.
■ Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3864 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson.
■ For more information or to RSVP: Email Peggy at valleyquiltersTLC@gmail.com.
Endangered Species Theatre Project Short Shakes
■ What: Camp where campers ages 12 to 17 will rehearse and perform a shortened version of “A Midsummer Nights Dream.” Campers will discover the fun of Shakespeare’s language, develop characters, and perform a shortened version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Cost is $175; payment plans and pay-what-you-can options are available to ensure every teen who wants to attend may do so. Write to Christinem@esptheatre.org to get pay-what-you-can pricing.
■ When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 to Aug. 11. Performance, the evening of Aug. 11.
■ Where: 16-18 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Aug. 11 performance on the Campus of Hood College.
■ For more information or to register: Go to esptheatre.coursestorm.com/ or esptheatre.coursestorm.com/course/short-shakes-one-week-midsummer-8-7-8-11-perf-8-11-ages-12-18.
Monocacy/Archeological Society Meeting
■ What: Activities of the Monocacy/Archeological Society, a chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland.
■ When: The group usually meets 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
■ Where: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
Codependents Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information.
