Korean War Veterans wreath-laying ceremony
The Col. William E. Weber Chapter 142 of the Korean War Veterans Association of Frederick County will present a wreath-laying ceremony at noon Monday, July 27, at the memorial in Monument Park in Frederick, in remembrance of the armistice ending the Korean War on July 27, 1953. All Korean War veterans, family and the public are invited to attend. Social distancing and wearing of masks will be observed. As a token of appreciation, the Defense Forces of the Republic of Korea recently donated 500,000 masks for prevention of COVID-19 virus to U.S. Korean War veterans and Korean defense veterans. Masks received by Chapter 142 of Frederick were distributed to local members of the Korean War Veterans Association and to local veterans organizations including FSK American Legion Post 11 in Frederick.
Backpack giveaway
On Sunday, July 26, between 1 and 4 p.m., more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC's annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. This year will mark more than 1 million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The backpacks are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Social distancing and state guidelines in place for event attendees. TCC stores are at 7820 Wormans Mill Road, Suite S, Frederick; 11670 Old National Park, New Market; 26437 Ridge Road, Damascus; 120 Frederick Road, Thurmont; 465 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown; and 1863 Gettysburg Village Drive, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; and Wireless Zone of Frederick, 1700 Kingfisher Drive.
FCAA programs include COVID-19 testing
The Frederick Community Action Agency offers many services to the Frederick community and continues to expand and evolve to meet the needs. FCAA's Community Action Health Center offers testing for COVID-19 Mondays through Thursdays for qualifying patients with symptoms of fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, difficulty breathing, sore throat, new onset of loss of taste or smell, or recent exposure to anyone known to have have COVID-19 and age 12 or older. Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 301-600-1392 or email telehealthfcaa@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
