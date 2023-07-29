‘Twelfth Night Or What You Will’ A Deaf/Hearing Integrated Production
■ What: Get ready to embark on a rollicking rollercoaster of mistaken identities,wild antics, and a dash of enchantment. Directed by Christine Mosere with Director of Artistic Sign Language (DASL) Chicago based Deaf artist Crom Saunders On-site DASL and Advisor — Deaf artist Michelle Mary Schaefer.
■ When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29; Tuesday, Aug. 1; Thursday, Aug. 3; Friday, Aug. 4; and Aug. 5, 10 an 11. 3 p.m. matinee Aug. 8.
■ Where: Outdoors on the Hood College Campus (Hodson Outdoor Theater)
■ For more information or to buy tickets: Go to endangeredspecies.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/.
Frederick Shakespeare Festival’s Stage 2 Production — ‘Timon of Athens’
■ What: Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens” is re-imagined as a one-hour, immersive production with five actors, exploring the story of a generous citizen whose misplaced trust causes her to lose everything and bitterly retreat to the wilderness where she contemplates revenge...
■ When: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30; 8 p.m. Monday, July 31; 3 p.m. Aug. 5; and 3 and 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
■ Where: Second and Third floor of 16 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Note: There is no elevator in this historic building.
■ For more information or to buy tickets: Go to endangeredspecies.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/.
Mount Pleasant Ruritan 2nd of 3 Cornhole Tournaments
■ What: Registration, $40/team. Pre-registration recommended.
■ When: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30.
■ Where: 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville.
■ For more information: Call 301-898-3719.
School Rocks
Backpack Giveaway
■ What: Local families are invited to visit their nearest TCC store to pick up a backpack full of supplies, such as pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. Backpacks are first come, first serve, and any extras will be donated to a local school. You can find a nearby TCC Backpack Giveaway event by visiting locations.tccrocks.com/search.html, utilizing the “Backpack Giveaway” filter.
■ When: Sunday, July 30, beginning at 1 p.m. Monocacy/Archeological Society Meeting
■ What: Activities of the Monocacy/Archeological Society, a chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland.
■ When: The group usually meets 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
■ Where: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
Mt. Carmel Golf Tournament & Silent Auction
■ What: $150 registration fee.
■ When: Monday, July 31. Range opens at 8 a.m. Shotgun start at 9 a.m.
■ Where: Holly Hills Country Club, 5502 Mussetter Road, Ijamsville.
■ For more information: Call 301-662-1303 or go to hopemtcarmel.org/golf-tournament.
Frederick Police Department National Night Out Event
■ What: This event encourages residents to come together, raise awareness for crime and drug prevention, and promote a strong relationship between the community and The Frederick Police Department. All three locations will feature free food, live music, face painting, police cars, K-9 demos and more. The NNO organizing committee actively seeks organizations interested in hosting a table at the event and those willing to make in-kind donations for food and/or door prizes. It also welcomes volunteers to assist with various activities throughout the evening.
■ When: 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
■ Where: City of Frederick, in collaboration with the Frederick Police Department, will be sponsoring three National Night Out locations this year: Hill Street Park, 100 Hill St.; Carrollton Park, 455 Center St.; Mullinix Park, 16 S. Bentz St.
■ For more information: Go to cityoffrederickmd.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=7324.
Valley Quilters, TLC
Monthly Meeting
■ What: Open to all ages and levels; guild offers teaching, learning and companionship to those interested in the art of quilting. Next meeting there will be a Show and Tell program. Bring your block, quilt, or handy tool to show the guild. Visitors are always welcome.
■ When: Wednesday, Aug. 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7.
■ Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3864 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson.
■ For more information or to RSVP: Email Peggy at valleyquiltersTLC@gmail.com.
HARC Interfaith No Book Book Club Print & Potluck
■ What: The Interfaith Team of the Hagerstown Area Religious Council (HARC) is offering Print & Potluck, a book club with no required reading. Gather for light food and drinks and share whatever book — prose or poetry, fiction or nonfiction — has been a personal inspiration — to think, learn, feel, relax, or act. Come with or without the actual book (but with title and author), and with finger food to share.
■ When: Aug. 6, 2-4 p.m. RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 3, to communicator07@yahoo.com or by calling 301-842-4272.
■ Where: Unity of Hagerstown (at St. Mark’s Episcopal), 18313 Lappans Road, Boonsboro.
■ For more information: Email communicator07@yahoo.com or call 301-842-4272.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre Musical Bingo Cabaret Fundraiser
■ What: Bingo meets cabaret in this fun mash up of songs by ensemble members and guest performers.
■ When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and Aug. 5.
■ For more information or to buy tickets: Go to marylandensemble.org/musical-cabaret-bingo-2023/.
Almost Any Boat Challenge RC Sailboat regatta
■ What: This is a unique remote controlled sailboat regatta, as competitors may use any AMYA class mono-hull boat as long as they are 58 inches or less. Courses that are designed to give each length of boat an advantage should prove challenging to our sailors. Who will be the champion?
■ When: 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5.
■ Where: Lake Whittier in Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to pointofrocksmodelyacht.com/almost-any-boat-challenge.
Getting a Plaque for Your Historic Home
■ What: The Frederick County Landmarks Foundation is bringing back a popular free series of how-to seminars on how to obtain a plaque for a historic home. Five seminars are planned from July to September at public libraries around the county.
At each event, staff from the Frederick County Public Library’s Maryland Room, which specializes in local history, will introduce the basics of how to document your home’s past. Volunteers from the Landmarks Foundation will also be on hand to answer questions.
The Landmarks Foundation awards the familiar cast-iron oval plaques to owners of structures that are more than 100 years old, possess historical and/or architectural significance by themselves or as part of a streetscape, and have retained physical integrity.
■ When: 1 p.m. Aug. 5.
■ Where: Point of Rocks Library, 1635 Ballenger Creek Pike, Point of Rocks.
■ For more information: Go to fredericklandmarks.org/.
Potters’ Guild Of Frederick Brain Freeze Fundraiser
■ What: The Potters’ Guild of Frederick is partnering with South Mountain Creamery to host Brain Freeze, an ice cream social with live music. Tickets are $20 for adults; $10 for children, 12 and under and are available for purchase at the Gallery. Funds will benefit Frederick Rescue Mission.
■ When: Noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 5
■ Where: 14 S. Market St., Frederick.
■ For more information: Call 301-360-0640, email info@pottersguildoffrederick.com or go to pottersguildoffrederick.com/brain-freeze-1.
USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans Meeting
■ What: The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet. If you are a Navy veteran and qualified on a submarine, they request that you join them. The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating between states. They have community projects, participate in veteran’s projects, parades, etc. Spouse, friend is welcome at the meetings. They have an auxiliary to support the men with projects.
■ When: Aug. 5. The meeting begins with lunch at 11 a.m. and the business meeting will follow.
■ Where: King’s Restaurant, 785 Middleway Pike, Inwood, West Virginia.
■ For more information: Contact Cmdr. Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com; robertdickey@comcast.net; or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com or 304-676-8417; or go to ussvi-tri-statebase.org.
Endangered Species Theatre Project Short Shakes
■ What: Camp where campers ages 12 to 17 will rehearse and perform a shortened version of “A Midsummer Nights Dream.” Campers will discover the fun of Shakespeare’s language, develop characters, and perform a shortened version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Cost is $175; payment plans and pay-what-you-can options are available to ensure every teen who wants to attend may do so. Write to Christinem@esptheatre.org to get pay-what-you-can pricing.
■ When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 to Aug. 11. Performance, the evening of Aug. 11.
■ Where: 16-18 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Aug. 11 performance on the Campus of Hood College.
■ For more information or to register: Go to esptheatre.coursestorm.com/ or esptheatre.coursestorm.com/course/short-shakes-one-week-midsummer-8-7-8-11-perf-8-11-ages-12-18.
Codependents Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information.
