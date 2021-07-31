School Rocks backpack giveaway Aug. 1
As part of Wireless Zone's annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Wireless Zone of Frederick, 1700 Kingfisher Drive, will be donating backpacks filled with school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 1. Each family can receive one backpack per child, but children are not required to be present to receive the backpack due to space limitations. The backpacks will be distributed on a first come first served basis. For a list of participating stores, visit wirelesszone.com/backpack-giveaway.
Valley Quilters to meet in Jefferson
Valley Quilters TLC meets the first Wednesday of each month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Open to all ages and levels, the guild offers teaching, learning and companionship to those interested in the art of quilting. The Aug. 4 meeting will feature an “Enriched Show-and-Tell.” Bring an item along with the pattern and special rulers you may have used, or a tool that you have discovered that was a “game changer” and share with the group. Visitors are always welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, contact Peggy at valleyquiltersTLC@gmail.com. Current state and county guidelines for social distancing and masks will be followed.
Hood College Graduate School to host admissions webinars
An admission webinars for Hood College's Graduate School will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10. The free webinars enable prospective students to learn about the graduate school and specific programs of interest, including new fully online offerings in IT, cybersecurity, thanatology and six different education degrees. For more information and to register, visit www.hood.edu/gradevents or email fowlercorsi@hood.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.