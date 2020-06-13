Take the Food Bank ChallengeAre you looking for a way to congratulate and honor local graduates and teachers? If so, accept the 2020 Food Bank Challenge and mail a check donation to your local food bank in their honor. From preschools, elementary and middle schools, to high schools and colleges, there are many graduates and teachers to congratulate and thank. To accept the 2020 Food Bank Challenge mail a check donation to your local food bank in honor of graduates and teachers, tell honorees about your donation and challenge friends and family to donate.
Local food banks: Brunswick, Beacon, 7 S. Maryland Ave., Brunswick MD 21716; Emmitsburg Food Bank, P.O. Box 898, Emmitsburg MD 21727; FCAA, 100 S. Market St., Frederick MD 21701; Jefferson Food Bank, P.O. Box 637, Jefferson MD 21755; Middletown Valley Food Bank, 107 W. Main St., Middletown, MD 21769; Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD 21788; Urbana Food Bank, 4328 Reels Mill Road, Frederick, MD 21704; GVCS, P.O. Box 655, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Graduate school open houseThe Graduate School at Hood College, Frederick, is holding a virtual open house during which prospective students can learn how to maximize their career options with nearly 30 master’s programs and certificates (including convenient online graduage degrees), plus two doctoral degrees. Open house sessions are noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at hood.edu/gradevents.
