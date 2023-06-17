Community Craft
And Yard Sale
■ What: Indoor/outdoor, rain or shine. Food, drinks, and baked goods available. Yard spaces for rent $10. Call Robin at 301-639-1206 to reserve space
■ When: Saturday, June 17.
■ Where: Woodsboro Lutheran Church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
■ For more information: Call Robin at 301-639-1206.
Grace “Rocky Hill” Lutheran Strawberry Festival
■ What: Fried chicken platters, sandwiches, homemade soups, cakes, ice cream with strawberries and more. Yard sale building will be open. Admission is free.
■ When: Saturday, June 17. Food service begins at 3 p.m. Music starts at 4 p.m.
■ Where: 10825 Coppermine Road, Woodsboro.
■ For more information: Go to gracerockyhilllutheran.com/Strawberry-Festivals.
Jefferson U.C.C Car Show
■ What: Car show. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Jefferson Community Food Bank. Receive two white elephant tickets for each item.
■ When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17. Registration 9 a.m. to noon.
■ Where: 4603 B Lander Road, Jefferson.
■ For more information: Go to jeffersonuccmd.org/car-show.
Junteenth at Monocacy National Battlefield
■ What: Rangers at Monocacy National Battlefield invite you to celebrate Juneteenth with a guided, 1.5-hour, 1-mile-long hike. This hiking program will meet at Tour Stop 1, the Best Farm and will follow the journey of freedom for those who were enslaved on the farms that make up Monocacy National Battlefield.
Learn about those who found freedom through escape, court rulings, and the ratification of the Maryland Constitution in 1864, which abolished slavery in the state. You will also learn about the African American soldiers who fought to end slavery when the tour reaches Monocacy Junction, where the U.S. Army recruited free and formerly enslaved African American men for the US Colored Troops.
■ When: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
■ Where: The tour will begin at the Best Farm, 5106 Urbana Pike.
■ For more information: Go to nps.gov/mono or call the Visitor Center at 301-662-3515.
Frederick Maryland FamilySearch Center Lecture
■ What: “How to use Canva for Creating and Sharing Family History,” presented by Roslyn Torella. Canva is an online graphics application that can help you make your family history come alive. In this session, you will learn how to unleash your creativity and create digital and printed family history projects. There is a free version of this application available. To get Zoom link, please call 240-818-1938 to register.
■ When: 7 p.m.Thursday, June 22.
■ Where: Virtual.
FSK Lions Atlantic League Baseball Fundraiser
■What: Support FSK Lions Club by attending an Atlantic League baseball game between the new Frederick team and the York Revolution. Tickets are $9, a 25% discount off the gate price of $12. Fireworks after the game. Team name will be revealed.
■ When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23.
■Where: Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick.
■For more information: Go to fsklions.org/baseball or contact John Aulls at 301-662-2360 or aulls2@comcast.net.
Thurmont United Methodist Clothes Closet
■ What: Thurmont UMC will be offering free clothing for men, women and children.
■ When: 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, and 6-7:30 p.m. June 26.
■ Where: Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont.
■ For more information: Call 301-271-4511, email office@thurmontchurch.com or go to thurmontchurch.com/outreach/clothes-closet/.
MREC Baseball Date Night
■ What: Add some fireworks to your date night. The Frederick Keys will be playing the West Virginia Black Bears. The cost is $30 per couple for field level seats. You can pick up your tickets at the Marriage And Relationship Education Center office or at its table outside the stadium before the game.
■ When: June 30. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time.
■ Where: Frederick Keys Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to mrecenter.org/events or call 410-386-9003.
Frederick International
Yoga Day Celebration
■ What: The city of Frederick will celebrate International Yoga Day. There will be a structure of physical and meditative yoga, live music, and an introduction to humanitarian Shri Mataji and her legacy to global peace. Refreshments and a tour of City Hall will follow. Free to all. RSVP required for the City Hall tour.
■ When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.
■ Where: City Hall Park in Frederick
■ For more information: Go to eventbrite.com/e/640671875827.
Monocacy/Archeological Society Meeting
■ What: Activities of the Monocacy/Archeological Society, a chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland.
■ When: The group usually meets 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
■ Where: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
Codependents Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.