Smithsburg Voluteer Fire Company Carnival
■ When: 7-9:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, through July 1.
■ For more information: Call 301-824-2184, email rbramble@smithsburgvfc.net, or go to smithsburgvfc.net/ or facebook.com/smithsburgfire/.
Thurmont United Methodist Church Clothes Closet
■ What: Thurmont UMC will be offering free clothing for men, women and children.
■ When: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26.
■ Where: Thurmont United Methodist Church, 13880 Long Road, Thurmont.
■ For more information: Call 301-271-4511, email office@thurmontchurch.com or go to thurmontchurch.com/outreach/clothes-closet/.
Workshop for Farmers
and Value-Added Producer
■ What: This interactive workshop will provide a hands-on experience as you witness a live demonstration of BizMiner, a market research platform. You will learn how to analyze industry trends and benchmarks that enable you to compare your business’s income and expense ratios with industry averages. These valuable insights regarding the performance of your business will allow you to identify areas for improvement to optimize your financial outcomes. RSVP is required
■ When: 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, June, 26.
■ Where: Asian American Center of Frederick, 45 E. All Saints St., Frederick.
■ For more information or to RSVP: Go to shorturl.at/FMWZ5.
Health Care Costs
in Retirement Webinar
■ What: Sterling Financial Management, Inc. will hold a free 30-minute webinar on how to plan for “Healthcare Costs in Retirement.” This free webinar will look at the importance of long-term care, different options to consider and approximate costs. Private wealth manager Evan Vink from the Sterling Financial Management advisor team will present this topic online via Zoom.
■ When: 10 a.m.Wednesday, June 28.
■ For more information or to register: Go to sterlingfm.com/events, or call 301-733-7777.
Maryland Freedom
of the Press Day
■ What: The third annual ceremony and Illumination honoring Americans who gave their “last full measure” to report, document and illustrate the facts of events most of us never experience first-hand will be held. In June 2019 Governor Larry Hogan proclaimed June 28 to be Freedom of the Press Day in Maryland. In observance of that, the Antietam National Battlefield Memorial Illumination Committee staged an illumination of 250 candles at the War Correspondents Arch located at Gathland State Park on South Mountain. On that occasion, five special candles were illuminated to remember the murdered Capital Gazette staff members from Annapolis in 2018. This will be the third annual Illumination at Gathland.
■ When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.
■ Where: National War Correspondents Memorial, Gathland State Park, 900 Arnoldtown Road, Jefferson.
MREC Baseball Date Night
■ What: Add some fireworks to your date night. The Frederick Keys will be playing the West Virginia Black Bears. The cost is $30 per couple for field level seats. You can pick up your tickets at the MREC office or at its table outside the stadium before the game.
■ When: Friday, June 30. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time.
■ Where: Frederick Keys Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick.
■ For more information: Go to mrecenter.org/events or call 410-386-9003.
Valley Quilters, TLC meeting
■ What: Open to all ages and levels, the guild offers teaching, learning and companionship to those interested in the art of quilting. The next program will be about disappearing blocks.
■ When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 pm. July 5.
■ Where: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3864 Jefferson Pike, Jefferson.
■ For more information or to RSVP: contact Peggy, valleyquiltersTLC@gmail.com.
Maryland International
and Horse Trials
■ What: This is an Eventing competition where some of the best horses and riders in the sport come to compete. With food, spectacular views, competition, and horses, there is something for everyone at the Maryland International. General admission is free, with the option to buy VIP tickets to get all-access passes that include admission to the VIP hospitality tent, food and drinks, a behind-the-scenes course walk with Ian Stark, a parking pass, a complimentary glass (while supplies last), and the best views of the event.
■ When: July 7 to July 9.
■ Where: Loch Moy Farm
■ For more information: email ,mdhorsetrials@gmail.com. or go to themarylandhorsetrials.com/.
Damascus Lions
Breakfast Fundraiser
■ What: The ticket donation is adults, $15; children, $7; and under 4, free. A bake/craft table will offer goodies. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any Damascus Lions. All proceeds from the Lions fundraisers are used for approved community projects.
■ When: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 8.
■ Where: Damascus UM Church, Dining Room, 9700 New Church Street.
■ For more information: Contact Lion Mary Frances, 301-829-1002.
Damascus Lions Club
Flea Market Fundraiser
■ What: A Flea Market sponsored by the Damascus Lions will be held during Celebrate Damascus festivities. A donation of $25 will reserve a space. Contact Tess, 301-253-2141, to reserve a space. The Montgomery County Police will have a Drug Take Back near the Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also Critical Power, Inc. will be on site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m collecting used batteries — all batteries with the exception of commercial ones. All proceeds from the Lions fundraisers are used for approved community projects.
■ When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8.
■ Where: on the Damascus UM Church front lawn, 9700 New Church St., Damascus.
■ For more information: Call 301-253-2141.
Monocacy/Archeological Society Meeting
■ What: Activities of the Monocacy/Archeological Society, a chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland.
■ When: The group usually meets 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.
■ Where: C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
Codependents Anonymous Meeting
■ When: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays.
■ Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
■ For more information: Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code or more information.
