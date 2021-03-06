Community Foundation scholarship application period open
The Community Foundation of Frederick County’s 2020-2021 academic year scholarship application is now open. More than $1 million is available to students pursuing post-secondary education or vocational training. By completing one general application, students may qualify for more than 250 scholarships. Students about to complete their senior year of high school, students already enrolled in a trade school, college or university, and graduate programs, and non-traditional students over the age of 21 are eligible to apply. Scholarship criteria are established by the scholarship funds’ founding donors. Some scholarships do not consider financial need. All students are encouraged to apply. Applications and more information are available at www.scholarshipsfrederickcounty.com.
Heartly House to present program on domestic violence
Heartly House will present "Understanding Domestic Violence 101" at 7 p.m. March 9, via Zoom. Learn about what domestic violence is, signs of abuse, the use of power and control and how to be an active bystander. At 7 p.m. March 25, "The Hidden Battle" will present a conversation about understanding mental and emotional abuse and how to see signs before it's too late. At 7 p.m. March 30, "In Plain Sight," a Zoom program on stalking, will discuss the dangers of stalking, warning signs and how to safely support a victim of stalking. Pre-registration is required, for ages 18 and older. Register at http://heartlyhouse.org.
FCPS to host virtual teacher recruiting night
Frederick County Public Schools will host a virtual event to help individuals who are interested in becoming a Maryland certified teacher. Become an Educator Night will take place March 23 from 5 to7 p.m. High school and college students, FCPS support staff and substitutes and the entire community is invited to attend. The event is open to all aspiring educators. In addition to FCPS Human Resources staff, college and university partners will provide information about teacher-education programs and the various pathways to becoming a Maryland certified teacher. Participating colleges include Frederick Community College, Frostburg State University, Hood College, McDaniel College, Mount St. Mary's University, Trinity Washington University, the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), the University of Phoenix and Walden University. Also, representatives from the Teacher Academy of Maryland (TAM) will share more details for FCPS high school students who are interested in the program. Registration is required. Additional information and the link to register for this event are online at www.fcps.org/about/become-an-educator. Once registered, participants will receive instructions on how to access the virtual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.