AARCH Society Film Screening
The AARCH Society will host a public screening of the documentary film “A Story of Two Churches: Moving From the Past — Building a Better Future” at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick.
This documentary explores the shared history, connection and reconciliation from slavery and emancipation to today between a predominantly white church, All Saints’ Episcopal, and a predominantly African American church, Asbury United Methodist, in Frederick.
Athletic/Sports Camp Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting applications through Dec. 15 for financial aid scholarships for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to attend winter 2022 athletic and sports activities or athletic camps.
Scholarships support participation fees only, and payment will be made directly to the youth athletic organization and/or as a reimbursement to the parent/guardian with proof of payment. They are funded by the Dustin and Courtney Muse Memorial Fund and The Luke Clemens Bartlett Memorial Athletic Scholarship Fund, two of the component funds of The Community Foundation of Frederick County.
Applications must be submitted through the Community Foundation’s online scholarship system no later than 11:59 p.m. Dec. 15. Applicants must be Frederick County residents.
The application and related information can be found at scholarshipsfrederickcounty.com.
Christ Reformed UCC Thirty-One Bag Bingo
Christ Reformed United Church of Christ will host a Thirty-One bag bingo Nov. 19, at the church, 22514 Cavetown Church Road, Cavetown, with doors opening at 4 p.m., early bird game starting at 5 p.m. and the first game starting at 5:30 p.m. Cost for tickets are $25, advanced; $30 at the door; and include 20 regular games, three special games and door prizes. Food and baked goods will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 717-729-9338.
Literacy Council Holiday Book Drive
The Literacy Council of Frederick County is partnering with FCB Bank and Curious Iguana for its 16th annual Holiday Book Drive to provide new and gently used books for elementary school aged children.
The book drive runs through Dec. 19. The books will be given to parents of children in elementary schools who are participating in the Literacy Council’s tutoring or class instruction programs, as well as other community organizations supporting children and families.
The Literacy Council is working directly with the Judy Center and Butterfly Ridge, Hillcrest, Lincoln, Monocacy and Waverley elementary schools to provide programs at the schools for parents whose children attend them. The Literacy Council requests no religious holiday-themed books are donated so that it is not limited in distributing them.
To participate in the Holiday Book Drive, books may be purchased and donated through Dec. 19 at Curious Iguana in downtown Frederick, 12 N. Market St. (Designate your purchase to the Literacy Council’s Holiday Book Drive, and Curious Iguana will collect them in their bin at the store.) Participants can also shop online through the store’s Bookshop.org link, shorturl.at/ipJKL. Books can be delivered to your home or directly to the Literacy Council (mailing address: Literacy Council of Frederick County, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701).
Book donatations may also be dropped off at these FCB Bank locations:
■ 2 N. Market St., Frederick
■ 165A Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick,
■ 6910 Crestwood Blvd., Frederick
■ 490 Monocacy Blvd., Frederick
■ 200 Commerce Drive, Walkersville.
Book donations may also be dropped off 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 13 at the Literacy Council’s office, 110 E. Patrick St. Curbside dropoff can be arranged by appointment with requests emailed to info@frederickliteracy.org.
For more information, call 301-600-2066, email info@frederickliteracy.org, or go to frederickliteracy.org.
Grace UCC Day Trip to New York City
Grace United Church of Christ in Frederick will host a bus trip to New York on Nov. 30. Dropoff and pickup in New York City with the day on your own. Cost is $60 per person. For more information or to register, call 301.662.3312 or email admin@grucc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.