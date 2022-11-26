Cemetery Lantern Walk
Historians will conduct a guided walk by lantern light through two historic cemeteries 6 p.m. Dec. 3 and 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at Old Furnace Road, Harpers Ferry.
Cedar Hill Cemetery holds the remains of soldiers, teachers and other members of the African American community from the Civil War to the present.
Pine Grove Cemetery was established in the Civil War era. The walks are approximately 90 minutes; tickets are required. For more information, go to historicharpersferry.org/events.
Girl Scouts in Frederick County Coat Drive
Girl Scouts in Frederick County is sponsoring a coat drive through Wednesday, Nov. 30. Donation boxes are outside of the mail office at the Francis Scott Key Mall. All donations will benefit the Alan P. Linton Cold Weather Shelter. For more information or to arrange a pickup, email Troop81327@gmail.com.
TransIT Community Outreach Event
Transit Services of Frederick County will host a series of outreach events in the county starting with Brunswick 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the City Park Building, 655 N. Potomac St., Brunswick. For more information, go to FrederickCountyMD.gov/transit.
Chapel Lutheran Church Christmas Room
Chapel Lutheran Church’s Christmas Room will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick. Proceeds will benefit the church.
Church of the Brethren Women’s Fellowship Guild Christmas Bazaar
The Women’s Fellowship and Service Guild of the Frederick Church of the Brethren will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the church, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frederick Church of the Brethren Bazaar
Frederick Church of the Brethren will hold its annual holiday bazaar 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick. Lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Bush Creek Breakfast with Santa, Baby Jesus
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren will host a free Breakfast with Santa and Baby Jesus 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at the church, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia. For more information, call 301-865-3013 or go to Bushcreekchurch.org.
Chapel Lutheran Church Breakfast
Chapel Lutheran Church will host an all you can eat breakfast buffett 7-11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick. There will also be a Christmas craft room and cookie sale. Cost is adults, $10; children, $5.
Evangelical Lutheran Church Winter Market
Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Winter Market will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 in Trunk Hall on the church’s campus, 31 E. Church St., Frederick. proceeds of this sale will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, shpbeds.org. For more information, go to twinspires.org/market.
Harvester Holidays
International Harvester Collectors Club MD Chapter #39, Frederick County Farm Museum and Rose Hill Manor will host Harvester Holidays 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Dec. 3, at Rose Hill Manor Park, 1611 N. Market St., Frederick.
Ride through downtown begins at 10:30 a.m. All makes and models welcomed to participate. Pictures can be taken with Santa in the Carriage Museum.A train and toy display will be in the Farm and Family Life Building.
For more information, call Pat at 240-674-3821 or email mdihcc39@gmail.com, or Rose Hill at 301-600-1650.
Paradise Bed, Breakfast Tour Fundraiser
Mount Airy’s new B&B, 17 Paradise Bed and Breakfast, will be open to tour noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 3. Proceeds from visitors’ $5 donations will benefit the Flat Iron Building Restoration Fund.
Smithsburg Fire Company Breakfast With Santa
Smithsburg Community Volunteer Fire Company will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with Santa 7-10 a.m. Dec. 3 at the fire company, 22 N. Main St., Smithsburg. Cost is adults, $ 8; children, ages 5 to 12, $ 5; and children ages 4 and younger, free with a paying adult.
St. John’s Lutheran Christmas Concert
The Emmitsburg Community Christmas Concert, sponsored by St. John’s Lutheran Church, will take place at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Union Church Building, 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown. There will be light hors d’oeuvres in the Parish Hall following the service. Luminaries will be on display at 5:30 p.m.
Woodsboro Lutheran Holiday Bazaar
Woodsboro Lutheran Church will host a Holiday Bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, at the church, 101 S. Main St. Santa will make an appearance 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Breakfast, lunch and baked goods will be available; advance orders for chicken corn soup, chicken salad, ham sandwiches.
For more information, text 301-606-5046.
Laytonsville Volunteer Fire Dept. Breakfast with Santa
Laytonsville Volunteer Fire Department will host a Breakfast with Santa, the proceeds of which will go toward the fire department’s apparatus fund, 8 a.m. to noon. Dec. 4, at the fire department, 21400 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville. Cost is adults,$13; Children, ages 6 to 10, $6; and children, 5 and younger, eat free. For more information, call 240-876-8937.
Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Craft Show
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company will hold its holiday craft and vendor show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 in the fire company reception hall, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy. Admission is free.
Mt. Airy Fire Company Santa Open House
Santa will be at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company fire station, 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4. The fire company’s train garden will also be on display, and fire and safety information will be available. For more information, go to www.mavfc.org.
Therapeutic Riding Program Open Barn Visit With Santa
Frederick County Therapeutic Riding Program, Silverado Stables will host a visit with Santa featuring storytelling, pony grooming, snowball throwing, a blacksmith demonstration and snacks 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4 at 11515 Angleberger Road, Thurmont. No pony rides at this event.
Admission is $5 per family. Instant pictures with Santa, $5. Cash only. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes.
Rain or snow date is Dec. 11. For more information, call 301-898-3587.
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Live Nativity
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will hold an outdoor live biblical nativity at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Urbana Fire Hall parking lot, 3602 Urbana Pike. Admission is free, and there will be cookies and hot chocolate.
For more information, call the church at 301-663-4956 or go to its website, wesleychapelurbana.com.
Frederick Health Auxiliary Tree Of Lights Campaign Kickoff
The Frederick Health Auxiliary will kickoff of its annual Tree of Lights Campaign. The simultaneous lighting of the holiday evergreen tree at the Frederick Health Village and the three holiday evergreen trees at the hospital main campus on Seventh Street will be held Dec. 6.
The Tree of Lights Campaign is a remembrance project that provides people with the opportunity to express their love and appreciation while paying tribute to those whom they love and cherish.
Individuals and groups can purchase one of three types of lights that decorate the evergreen trees at the Frederick Health Village and hospital main campus locations. White lights that twinkle for the year can be purchased for a donation of $10; gold lights representing “life” lights that are lighted annually can be purchased for a one-time donation of $25. Red lights that circle the top of the trees and are lighted annually can be purchased for a one-time donation of $50.
The sparkling lights on all the evergreen trees will be illuminated throughout December and January.
The proceeds from this year’s campaign will again be used to fund the Auxiliary Scholarship Program, which benefits Frederick County high school students. Any student in the county who plans to enter the health care field and volunteers in the health care field can apply for a scholarship.
The auxiliary also has for sale at its downtown Select Seconds Thrift Store location and at the hospital gift shop boxed holiday ornaments designed by local artist Yemi at $20 each with all proceeds going to the scholarship program. Volunteer opportunities at the shop are also available.
For more information, call 240-566-3567 or go to www.fhh.org/volunteering.
History of Baseball in Mount Airy
The Mount Airy Historical Society’s Dec. 6 program will feature the History of Baseball in Mount Airy as recalled by Billy Wagner, Ted Watkins, Sam Beck and Pat Holmes.
Vietnam Veterans of America Meeting
Vietnam Veterans of America, Frederick County Chapter 304 will hold its monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6, at the AMVETS Post #2, 702 E. South St., Frederick. The chapter meets the first Tuesday of each month at the AMVETS.
Membership is open to U.S. Armed Forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam from Feb. 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975, or any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975.
Mount Airy Historical Society Meeting
The Mount Airy Historical Society meets in Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s lower level meeting room at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is welcome to attend.
