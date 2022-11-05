Arts Council Workshop with Francisco Loza
Rotary Club of Carroll Creek Battery Drop Off Event
The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek will host a battery collection event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Triangle Motors, 1790 N. Market St., Frederick. For more information, go to carrollcreekrotary.org.
Rotary Club of New Market Battery Recycling Event
The Rotary Club of New Market will host a recycling event for lithium-ion batteries 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the New Market Fire Department, 76 W. Main St., New Market (behind the firehouse). For more information, go to lithionrecycle.com.
Middletown Seniors AMVETS Luncheon
The monthly luncheon for Middletown Seniors will be held noon, Thursday, Nov. 10, at the AMVETS. It will feature a full turkey dinner for $10, to be paid at the door. The speaker will be Roger Monro who will talk about a program to replace regular light bulbs with free LED bulbs. Monro will come to your house and replace the bulbs, and donate $50 to a charity of your choice. Reservations must be made by Tuesday, Nov. 8, and can be made by calling 301-371-5170. Everyone is welcome. Middletown AMVETS is at 409 W. Green St., Middletown.
Woodsboro Lutheran Church Slippery Potpie Carryout
Woodsboro Lutheran Church will turkey and ham slippery potpie carryout. Country ham sandwiches and baked goods are also available for purchase. Prices are quarts, $8; sandwiches, $5. For orders, call 301-271-3309 by Wednesday, Nov 9. Pickup will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 101 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
Gov. Thomas Johnson High Class of 1980 Happy Hour
Gov. Thomas Johnson High Class of 1980’s annual happy hour will take place 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Capital Crave, 5901 Old National Pike, Frederick. For more information, call or text Chrissy Custer, 301-639-1966.
Christ Reformed UCC Peanut Butter Festival
Christ Reformed United Church Of Christ will host a Peanut Butter Festival fundraiser for the church’s youth. Peanut butter candy, cookies, cupcakes, cakes and pies will be available for purchase; as will hot dogs, steamers, fresh cut fries and drinks. a variety of craft vendors will also be selling their wares at the festival. The Peanut Butter Festival will take place 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 22514 Cavetown Church Road, Cavetown. For more information, call Pam at 301-797-6292.
Lisbon United Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar
Lisbon United Methodist Church will host its 2022 Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12, at the church, 15875 Frederick Road, Lisbon.⋅For more information, call 410-489-7245.
Civil War Church Service at Historic Rocky Springs
Chaplain Edward “Scott” Sturdivant of Longstreet’s Corps (a nonprofit Civil War living history organization) and a member of the nonprofit organization Reenactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ, will preach and lead worshipers in singing hymns that were popular during the war 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick. The wearing of Civil War period attire is encouraged but not required. For more information, call 301-874-4737 or email kmcallison@verizon.net.
Woodsboro American Legion Cash Bingo
Woodsboro American Legion will host a cash bingo. Cost is $40 for 25 games, with prizes of regular games, $100; specials, $150; and jackpots, $500. Holder jars, door prizes, and food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Proceeds benefit American Legion Auxiliary scholarship, and youth and veterans programs. The bingo will take place Nov. 13 at the Woodsboro American Legion, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro. Doors open at noon; games begin at 1:30 p.m. Call Peggy, 301-514-7164, to receive a free special game.
