Spotlight on Mount Airy Theater at HSMA meeting Oct. 4
Mary Lynn Myers-Kuhn, Gary Richard and Betty Ifert will share information and memories of the Mount Airy Theater at the next Historical Society of Mount Airy meeting, which takes place at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 in Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company’s lower level meeting room.
The Mount Airy Theater was open from 1932-51. Movies shown in June 1949 included “3 Godfathers,” starring John Wayne; “Two Guys from Texas,” starring Dennis Morgan; and “Night Wind,” starring Charles Russell.
The meeting serves as the second presentation of a five-part series on “Entertainment in Mount Airy.” The public is invited.
Vietnam Veterans of America meeting Oct. 4 in Frederick
Vietnam Veterans of America, Frederick County Chapter 304, will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at AMVETS Post 2, 702 E. South Street, Frederick.
Social time will follow the business meeting. The chapter meets the first Tuesday of each month at AMVETS. Membership is open to U.S. Armed Forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam from Feb. 28, 1961, and May 7, 1975, or any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975.
Master Gardeners seminar Oct. 8 in Frederick
The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners will conduct a free seminar entitled “Landscaping Solutions for Wet Areas in Your Yard” from 10 a.m. to noon at the UME office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick.
Learn about ways to solve the problems caused by having wet land on property. Topics of discussion include hydrography and creating a good flow of water across landscapes. Register online at eventbrite.com/e/409944102847 or bit.ly/FCMGWetlands22.
Sewing guild to discuss kite making Oct. 8 in Frederick
Frederick Threads-American Sewing Guild will discuss kite making at its next meeting, which takes place from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 8 at Christ Church, 1305 N. Market Street.
There is ample free parking in lot behind church. For more information, call 301-831-3637.
Zonta Club of Frederick luncheon, auction Oct. 8
The Zonta Club of Frederick will hold its luncheon and auction Oct. 8 at The Lodge at Willow Ponds.
Featured auction items will include art prints by Yemi, Harry Richardson and Rebecca Pearl; original pottery; and special baskets filled by the members. To purchase tickets, visit zontafrederick.com.
Shepherd’s Purse Alpacas Fall Farm Visit Day Oct. 8
Shepherd’s Purse Alpacas in Mount Airy will hold its seventh annual Fall Farm Visit Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8.
The event allows visitors to learn about alpacas, the luxury fibers they produce, and the many uses for their fleece.
Owners Cindy and Wayne Aldrich are celebrating 20 years in business. Wayne Aldrich will be on hand to answer questions and introduce the alpacas. Cindy Aldrich will open the Fiber Studio for visitors, who can try their hand at needle felting.
Refreshments will be provided, and children will receive a finger puppet souvenir. The It’s Alpaca Boutique, featuring unique alpaca fashions, toys and accessories, will be open.
Shepherd’s Purse Alpacas is located at 7971 Bennett Branch Road in Mount Airy, just off Md. 144 near the intersection of Md. 27 and Interstate 70. Visit shepherdspursealpacas.com for more information.
Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church Longaberger basket bingo Oct. 8
Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a filled Longaberger basket bingo Oct. 8 at the Jefferson Community Center, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the cost is $25. King Tut and tip jars are available at 5:45 pm, and games begin at 6 p.m.
There will be 20 games and three specials. Food and bake goods will be available for purchase. Please bring canned/paper goods for the ETLC food bank. There will be special drawings.
St. John’s Lutheran Church apple butter boiling Oct. 8
St. John’s Lutheran Church will be boiling apple butter Oct. 8.
Visitors can observe the heritage of apple butter boiling. Ham sandwiches, drinks and baked goods will be available for purchase. To order apple butter, call Carmi Saylar at 301-401-0633.
St. John’s Lutheran Church is located at 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown.
Summer Cruise-In Oct. 8 in Brunswick
The Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund and the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Co. Auxiliary will host a Summer Cruise-In for all vehicles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at 28 Souder Road, Brunswick.
When dining in or placing a carryout order for breakfast and/or lunch, the LLRMF and BVAA will receive a percentage of the receipt. Please mention the BVAA when placing orders.
The first 20 registered participants will receive a goodie bag and a dash plaque. All participants will receive a coupon for a 10% discount on a Roy Rogers order. Choice awards include BVA&R Auxiliary, LLRMF, people’s, participant’s and Roy Rogers.
The event will also feature a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, door prizes and other raffles.
For more information, call Kregg at 240-305-7987; Geri at 240-397-0154; or Donna at 703-475-1406.
Ridgefest Oct. 8-9 at Mount Tabor Church Park
Mount Tabor United Church of Christ will conduct Ridgefest activities from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9 at Mount Tabor Church Park.
Home-cooked food and apple butter ($4 per pint) will be available for purchase both days, and the event also features flea market tables from numerous vendors. Organizers will offer an apple butter boiling demonstration on Oct. 8.
To inquire about free flea market set-up spaces, call Jeff Sharrer at 301-447-6387.
Mount Tabor Church Park, home of the Big Slide, is located at 13616 Motters Station Road in Rocky Ridge.
Calvary Lutheran Church animal blessing Oct. 9
Calvary Lutheran Church’s Blessing of the Animals will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 9.
The public is invited to bring pets or photos of pets for individual blessings. Pets can be presented in carriers if they do not play well with other animals.
Consider bringing a bag or can of food as event organizers will collect pet food that will be donated to Morgan Chapel’s food pantry.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy.
Winfield Ladies Auxiliary fall crab sale Oct. 9 in Sykesville
The Winfield Ladies Auxiliary fall crab sale will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Winfield Carnival Grounds, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville.
Crab prices are as follows: Dozen, $60; half bushel, $140; and bushel, $275. Crabs will be steamed on-site by Harris Seafood.
Winfield’s homemade sweet and unsweet tea is also available for purchase ($3 for a half gallon and $5 for a gallon).
All orders must be placed by 9 p.m. Oct. 5. Visit winfieldvfd.org to place orders, and select a 15-minute window for pickup. For more information, email ladiesauxiliary@winfieldvfd.org, or call 410-795-1333, ext. 341.
NARFE Chapter 409 meeting Oct. 11 in Frederick
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Frederick Chapter 409, will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick.
The meeting’s program, which starts at 12:30 p.m., will be “Inside the Hot Zone.” The speaker is Dr. Mark Kortepeter. For membership or luncheon information, please call 301-806-5999.
Staley to offer music at Middletown seniors meeting Oct. 13
Harold Staley will provide music at the next Middletown Seniors monthly luncheon, which will take place at noon Oct. 13 at Middletown AMVETS Post 9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown.
The cost is $10 at the door, and all are welcome for a full meatloaf lunch, but reservations at necessary. All attendees must have received COVID-19 vaccines. Call 301-371-5170 by Oct. 10.
Valley Young at Heart exercise class Tuesdays and Thursdays in Middletown
Valley Young at Heart, an exercise class for men and women 50 and over, will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. at Middletown AMVETS Post 9, 408 W. Green St., Middletown.
The cost is $2. Yoga follows from 11 a.m. to noon except on the second Thursday. The cost is $5 per session. All are welcome.
