Bush Creek Church of the Brethren Trunk or Treat
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren will host car to car Trick-or-Treating 6-8 p.m. (rain or shine) Oct. 29. Activities also include hot cider, popcorn, s’mores, pumpkin decorating and scarecrow making. Bush Creek Church of the Brethren is at 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia. For more information, call 301-865-3013 or go to www.bushcreekchurch.org.
New Midway Volunteer Fire Company Cash Bingo
New Midway Volunteer Fire Company will host a cash bingo Oct. 28, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and games beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is $25, which includs 20 regular gams, three specials and $500 jackpot game. Extra cards will be available for purchase, as will food. ATM will also be available. For more information, call 301-898-7985 or 301-271-4650.
Mount Olivet Cemetery World War I Memorial
Mount Olivet Cemetery will unveil a newly installed gazebo memorial to those who served in World War I in its Never Forget Garden. Charles Shacochis, chaplain of the Society of the Honor Guard Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and former sentinel of the tomb, will be the featured speaker. The unveiling ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at the cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick.
Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club Children’s Halloween Party
The Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club on Crum Road will host a children’s Halloween party 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the hall, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. Children up to age 10, accompanied by an adult, are invited. Dress in costume, and enjoy games, treats, prizes and refreshments. Just bring a nonperishable item for the local food banks. For more information, call 301-898-7951.
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren Holiday Craft Bazaar
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren will host a Holiday Craft Bazaar featuring handmade crafts, ornaments, gift ideas for the whole family and more. The bazaar will also have homemade food for sale. The bazaar will take place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia. For more information, call 301-865-3013 or go to www.bushcreekchurch.org.
