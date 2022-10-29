Codependents Anonymous 12-Step Meeting
Codependents Anonymous meets 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. For more information or entrance code, contact Deb B., dj10buck2@yahoo.com.
DEA Drug Disposal Day in Frederick County
Frederick County will take part in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a drive-through event that offers county residents the opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. The event will also provide for the disposal of used or unused syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the following locations: Frederick County Health Department, 350 Montevue Lane, Frederick; and Maryland State Police, Frederick Barrack, 110 Airport Drive East, Frederick. For more information, go to health.frederickcountymd.gov/OMPP or contact the county Health Department at 301-600-1755.
Vietnam Veterans of America Meeting
Vietnam Veterans of America, Frederick County Chapter 304, will hold its monthly meeting 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at AMVETS Post No. 2, 702 E. South St., Frederick. The chapter meets the first Tuesday each month at the AMVETS, and membership is open to U.S. Armed Forces veterans who served on active duty (for other than training purposes) in the Republic of Vietnam from Feb. 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975, or any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964, and May 7, 1975.
African American History Lecture Series
Frederick Community College is launching its 2022 African American History Lecture Series on Nov. 2. Courses include Frederick During the Civil Rights Movement, Catoctin’s Enslaved, and Emancipation and Reconstruction in Frederick; and is free to adults. Dates and course descriptions can be found at https://aarchsociety.org/aarch-home/upcoming-events.
Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary Dinner
Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will host a buffet dinner 4-7 p.m. Nov. 4 or until sold out in the Mount Airy VFC Reception Hall, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy. Menu includes roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing and more. Eat in or carry-out is available. Cost is adults, $17; children 6 to 12, $9. Children under 5 eat free. $2 extra for carry-out.
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren Holiday Bazaar
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren will host a holiday craft bazaar featuring handmade crafts, ornaments and more. The bazaar will also have homemade food for sale. The bazaar will take place 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia. For more information, call 301-865-3013 or go to bushcreekchurch.org.
Chapel Lutheran Church Breakfast
Chapel Lutheran Church will host an all you can eat breakfast buffet 7-11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the church, 11109 Daysville Road, Frederick. Adults eat for $10; children for $5. For more information, call the church at 301-845-2332.
Johnsville Ruritan Club Cash Bingo
Johnsville Ruritan Club will host a cash bingo Nov. 5 at New Midway Fire Hall, with doors will opening at 5 p.m. and games beginning at 7 p.m. Proceeds will go toward the club’s scholarship program. For more information, call Karen at 410-775-7519.
Marvin Chapel UMC Christmas Bazaar
Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Bazaar 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, at the church, 5101 Woodville Road, Mount Airy. There will be free tables for venders. Call (leave a message) or text 301-524-3616 to reserve a table space. A Christmas shop will be open at the church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5. through Dec. 17.
Sam’s Creek Church of the Brethren Holiday Bazaar
Sam’s Creek Church of the Brethren will host its 39th annual Holiday Bazaar 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the church, 2736 Marston Road, New Windsor. The bazaar will be held in Baile Hall next to the church sanctuary. For more information, call 443-398-7334.
St. John’s Lutheran Church Creagerstown Food Sale
Country ham sandwich, homemade cranberry relish and baked goods carry-out will be available for purchase. Country ham sandwich is $5; homemade cranberry relish is $4 a pint or $6 a quart. Order deadline is Nov. 5. Pick-up is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. To place an order, call 301-898-5290 and leave message with order or call Carmi Sayler at 301-401-0633. St. John’s Lutheran Church Creagerstown is at 8619 Blacks Mill Road, Creagerstown.
Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans Meeting
The Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Nov. 5 at Am Vets, 702 E. South St., Frederick. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will follow. The group is open to Navy veterans who qualified on a submarine. Spouses and friends are welcome at the group’s meetings. For more information, contact Cmdr. Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com; Vice Cmdr. Robert Dickey, robertdickey@comcast.net; or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com; or go to www.ussvi-tri-statebase.org.
Salvation Army Women’s Ministries Indoor Yard Sale
Salvation Army Women’s Ministries will host its annual indoor yard sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at 223 W. Fifth St. Frederick. For more information, call 301-662-2311.
NARFE 409 November Meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Frederick Chapter 409 will hold its monthly meeting Nov. 8 at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick, with the buffet at 11 a.m. and the program starting at 12:30 p.m. The program will focus on Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB). For membership or luncheon information, call 301-806-5999.
