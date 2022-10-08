HRSC Civil War-style service Sunday in Frederick
Historic Rocky Springs Chapel Inc. (HRSC) will conduct a Civil War-style nondenominational church service and living history program at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Chaplain Steve McCarty, who will wear Civil War period attire, will preside over the service. McCarty is a member of the nonprofit organization Re-enactor’s Missions for Jesus Christ (RMJC). Another RMJC member, HRSC Trustee and preacher Kirk Callison, will give a presentation on the aftermath of the Maryland campaign (or Antietam campaign), which occurred September 4–20, 1862, to include Frederick’s role as “one vast hospital” after the Battle of Antietam.
The public is invited. The wearing of Civil War period attire to the church service and living history program is encouraged but not required. Rocky Springs Chapel is located at 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick. For more information, call 301-874-4737 or email kmcallison@verizon.net.
Woodsboro Historical Society 5K run/walk Oct. 15
The Woodsboro Historical Society will host a 5K run/walk fundraiser at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 in Woodsboro Park.
Race day registration will take place from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and the entry fee is $25.00. Additional information and online registration can be found at woodsborohistoricalsociety.org. The race will support the organization’s activities.
Mountain View UMC bazaar and bake sale Oct. 15
Mountain View United Methodist Church will host its bazaar and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15.
Stained glass, gift baskets, jams/jellies, pickles and candy are among the many items for sale.
Mountain View United Methodist Church is located at 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus.
Frederick BPW fashion show and luncheon Oct. 16
The Frederick Business & Professional Women’s Club will hold its 42nd annual fashion show and luncheon Oct. 16 at the Red Horse restaurant, 996 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
Alicia L. Boutique, 149 N. Market St., Frederick, will provide clothing. Tickets are $45, and proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship program and community improvement projects.
For tickets, email fcglover1@gmail.com.
Choral Arts Society of Frederick event Oct. 16
The Choral Arts Society of Frederick’s “Souls, Spirits and Spirituals” will take place from 3-4 p.m. Oct. 16 at St. Joseph-on-Carrolton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick.
The performance will include John Rutter’s requiem and American spirituals, featuring guest artists Dr. William D. Powell III on organ, and Jennifer Irons as soprano soloist.
A free will offering will be collected. Visit casof.org for more information.
Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club’s Quartermania Oct. 16
The Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club will host its Quartermania fundraiser Oct. 16.
The doors open at 12:30 p.m., and bidding begins at 2 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $8 at the door. The Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club’s hall is located at 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Alden at 301-845-4387.
Thirty-One and Vera Bradley Totes Bingo Oct. 14
Mount Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church will conduct its Thirty-One and Vera Bradley Totes Bingo Oct. 14 at the New Midway Volunteer Fire Company Hall, New Midway.
The doors open at 5 p.m., and games begin at 7 p.m.
The event will feature 20 regular games, three special games, three raffles, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. The fire company will provide food, and the event will also include a bake table.
Tickets are available at the door for $20. For information call, Debbie at 301-271-3645.
CoDa meetings Tuesdays at Zion Lutheran Church
Codependents Anonymous (CoDA) offers its 12-step meetings from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown.
For an entrance code or more information, email dj10buck2@yahoo.com.
