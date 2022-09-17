Harriet Tubman event Sept. 17 in Thurmont
The presentation “Harriet Tubman’s Life and Legacy” will take place at Harriet Chapel (Catoctin Episcopal Parish), 12625 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont, at 11 a.m. Sept. 17.
The program, co-sponsored by Harriet Chapel and the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, is free to the public (donations accepted). The program’s speaker, Angela Crenshaw of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, will share the story of Tubman, the most famous conductor of the Underground Railroad, who also served as a scout, spy, guerrilla soldier and nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War. Tubman’s social activism also included participation in the movement for women’s suffrage. Crenshaw’s one-hour program will feature the centrality of faith, family, community and nature in Tubman’s life’s work.
It is requested that attendees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Mask-wearing is encouraged and may become required depending on the status of the virus at the time of the event. Windows and doors will be open for ventilation.
For more information about the Harriet Tubman program and Harriet Chapel, visit harrietchapel.net, or contact the Rev. Sally Joyner Giffin at 301-271-4554 or harrietchapel@yahoo.net.
Moser reunion Sept. 18 at Jefferson Ruritan Pavilion
The annual Alpha Moser reunion will take place from 12:30-1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Jefferson Ruritan Pavilion.
Attendees should bring their own place settings and side dishes. Chicken will be provided. This year’s host family will come from Florida and provide games and prizes. Bring old family photos to share. There will be a copier available to scan and share photos.
Yamamoto to speak at scientific symposium Sept. 20 at Hood
Keith Yamamoto, Ph.D., will speak at Hood College at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 20 for a Frederick National Laboratory Scientific Symposium entitled “Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Research and Clinical Care: Turning Promise into Reality.”
Yamamoto has taught at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) since 1973 and currently serves as a special advisor to the chancellor for science policy and strategy, the first to hold such a position at UCSF. Prior to his appointment, Yamamoto served as chair of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology from 1994 to 2003. He also directs a basic research lab at UCSF, which has made groundbreaking discoveries focused on signaling and transcriptional regulation by nuclear receptors.
Virtual forum on domestic relations and the courts Sept. 22
The Maryland Judiciary’s Equal Justice Committee will host the virtual Frederick County Community Forum on Domestic Relations and the Courts from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
The forum will touch on topics such as victim advocacy, child advocacy, fee waivers, mediation, self-help and pro bono assistance, and custody evaluations.
Evangelical Lutheran Church used book sale Sept. 23-25
Evangelical Lutheran Church’s used book sale, which benefits Operation Second Chance, will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23-24, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25.
A $5 bag sale will take place on Sept. 25.
Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 31 E. Church St., Frederick. For more information, contact Susan at murraysusanj@msn.com, or visit the church’s website at twinspires.org/booksale.
Calvary Lutheran Church Fall Fest Sept. 24
Calvary Lutheran Church’s annual Fall Fest will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24.
Breakfast begins at 8 a.m., and lunch is available at 10:30 a.m. Baked goods, jelly and jams, cider, pumpkins, apples and apple dumplings are available for purchase.
Yard sale spaces are available for $25. To reserve a space, contact the church at 410-489-5280. Event organizers have received a donation of collectible dolls, and they will be available for purchase at yard sale prices.
Jenny Terry and her band will provide music starting at 11 a.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located at 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Damascus Lions Club breakfast Sept. 24 at Wesley Grove UMC
The Damascus Lions Club will host a pancake, sausage and scrambled egg breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Wesley Grove United Methodist Church’s education building, 23640 Woodfield Road.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children. Admission is free for those under the age of 4. A bake/craft table will offer other goods. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any members of the Damascus Lions Club.
Contact Lion Mary Frances at 301-829-1002 for more information. All proceeds from the Lions fundraisers go toward approved community projects.
National Public Lands Day Sept. 24 at Monocacy National Battlefield
Volunteers will engage in planting, mulching and seeding native wildflowers at Monocacy National Battlefield during National Public Lands Day, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 24.
To participate, sign up at forms.office.com/g/ekX04kzRwM.
UNESCO Youth World Peace Day online program Sept. 24-25
UNESCO Body & Mind Wellness Club (UNESCO BMW), in collaboration with Sahaja Yoga Meditation (SYM) and Hood College, will offer a two-day online program entitled “Life Improvement through Self Awareness” at noon Sept. 24 and 25.
The UNESCO Youth World Peace Day program offers a free 90-minute session that includes helping college-age adults monitor their inner state of being. It will focus on youth issues such as mental health, social media use/misuse, bullying and more.
The program is free of charge, and it includes an introduction to youth issues, a guided inner check-in, a targeted expert guest speaker, music and a Q&A session.
For more information, visit unescobmw.org.
Jeep Fest for St. Jude Sept. 24 in Mount Airy, Libertown
Maryland Jeeps for Charity’s Jeep Fest for St. Jude will take place Sept. 24 in Libertytown and Mount Airy.
The event’s Jeep Creep portion, which begins in Libertytown, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features a gathering of 150 Jeeps, with owners visiting various landmarks across Frederick County. A $100 ticket includes the Jeep Creep, the ensuing Jeep Fest and parking (for the driver and one passenger).
The Jeep Fest portion is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. at Frey’s Brewing Co., 8601 Mapleville Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771. This portion includes dealer displays, a Jeep contest, prizes, raffles, vendors, a silent auction, live music, food and dessert trucks, cornhole, a dunk tank and an off-road course.
For more information, visit mdjeepsforstjude.com.
Mountain View UMC yard sale Sept. 23-24
Mountain View United Methodist Church will hold an indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23-24.
The event will offer a variety of items.
Mountain View United Methodist Church is located at 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus. For more information, email jdraines1@outlook.com, or call 301-253-3119.
Christ Reformed United Church of Christ yard sale Sept. 24
The Christ Reformed United Church of Christ outdoor yard sale will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
The fee for a 15-by-15-foot space is $10. Those wanting to participate must bring their own tables. Fries, hot dogs, steamers and drinks are available for purchase. For more information, call 301-824-2971.
The Christ Reformed United Church of Christ is located at, 22514 Cavetown Church Road, Cavetown.
Relic hunter Kiser to speak in Taneytown Sept. 26
Doug Kiser, an experienced relic hunter, will kick off the Taneytown Heritage & Museum Association’s fall guest speaker program with a presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in the parish hall of Grace United Church of Christ, 49 W. Baltimore Street, Taneytown.
Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.
A brief business meeting precedes the presentation. Kiser has worked with many property owners, and has found treasures from the past. He will bring with him relics and equipment he has uncovered. His presentation will include discussion about loss of historic sites and cause of disintegration of relics over the past 40 years. Light refreshments will follow the presentation.
Retiree muster Sept. 29 at AMVETS Post No. 2
The All Service Retiree Executive Council will hold a retiree muster at 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at AMVETS Post No. 2, 702 E. South St, Frederick.
The new garrison commander and garrison command sergeant major will be the guest speakers. The muster is open to all military services retirees and/or surviving spouses. The menu for the event includes hamburger steak and chef salad. The cost for the meal, tax and gratuity is $11. Please RSVP to earthadegannes@gmail.com.
Dr. J. Elmer Harp Medical Center meeting Oct. 5
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section (6) of the bylaws of The Dr. J. Elmer Harp Medical Center Inc., the annual meeting of the members will be held virtually via Zoom at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The purpose of the meeting is to approve the minutes of the last annual meeting of the members, affirmation of new members, election of directors for a period of three years or until their successors are elected, and transacting all other business as may properly come before the meeting.
All persons interested in membership to The Dr. J. Elmer Harp Medical Center Inc. are encouraged to contact the organization prior to the annual meeting. Yearly dues of $10 will be charged. Dues are to be sent to Treasurer Francine Heaton at 5943 Jacobean Place, New Market, MD 21774. Email kdelauter@mvbbank.com if interested in membership and for additional meeting information.
