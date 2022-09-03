Square dance club open house Wednesday in Frederick
The Frederick County Promenaders Square Dance Club will offer weekly lessons, beginning with an open house from 7:15-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Ballenger Community Hall, 5460 Jefferson Pike, Frederick.
Weekly lessons will follow. Masks are optional. One-time proof of vaccination is required. For more information, visit frederickcountypromenaders.com.
Maccabee to speak at SCCG meeting Saturday in Frederick
Master habitat naturalist Christine Maccabee will be the guest speaker at the Sierra Club Catoctin Group’s next meeting, which takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the community room at Common Market, 927 W. Seventh Street, Frederick.
Maccabee will share her thoughts on how to plan a fall garden. SCCG members, friends and the general public are invited to attend.
The next two meetings, scheduled for Oct. 1 and Nov. 5, will take place at the same time and location. For those unable to attend in person, email pwsccg@yahoo.com to request a zoom link.
Literacy Council seeking donations for book drive
In recognition of International Literacy Day on Sept. 8 and Adult Education and Family Literacy Week (Sept. 18-24), the Literacy Council of Frederick County is conducting a book drive, and it seeks donations of new or gently used children’s books.
The Literacy Council partners with the Judy Center and four Frederick County Public Schools elementary schools by providing tutoring at the schools for parents. The book drive donations will go to parents of children in the elementary schools who participate in the Literacy Council’s programs, and to the program’s adult learners with young children. Books are also distributed at multiple community outreach events.
The age range for the drive is birth through fifth grade. Book donation suggestions include: board books, picture books (fiction and nonfiction) and early chapter books for younger grades/ages; and mid-grade chapter books, paperback series, graphic novels and STEM titles for older grades/ages.
Girl Scout Troup 81762, which is partnering with the Literacy Council in support of the book drive, will offer a dropoff site at the Spring Ridge Visitor Center through Oct. 30. For larger donations, pickup can be arranged by contacting the Girl Scout troop at cooney6435@yahoo.com.
Books can also be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Literacy Council’s office, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick (next to the C. Burr Artz Library’s administrative entrance.
The Literacy Council will also conduct a holiday book drive from Nov. 14 through Dec. 19. For more information on the book drives, contact the Literacy County at 301-600-2066.
Tri-State Base of Submarine veterans meeting Sept. 10
The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Sept. 10 at King’s Restaurant, 785 Middleway Pike, Inwood, West Virginia.
The meeting begins with lunch at 11 a.m., and the business meeting will follow.
Navy veterans and those qualified to serve on submarines are encouraged to attend, and spouses and friends are welcome. The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating between states. It participates in veterans projects and parades, and becomes involved in various other community projects.
For more information, contact Cmdr. Robert Bradley (bradleyrd@gmail.com) or Glen Sherrard (gsherrard274@gmail.com, 304-676-8417), or visit ussvi-tri-statebase.org.
St. Paul United Methodist Church barbecue dinner Sept. 9
St. Paul United Methodist Church will host a barbecue dinner and bake sale from 4-7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 from 4-7:30 PM in the church dining hall at 21720 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville.
The Laytonsville Volunteer Fire department will offer barbecue chicken and barbecue pulled pork. Other menu items include baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, applesauce, rolls, lemonade and ice tea. The cost is $17 for adults and $8.50 for children ages 8-12. There is no charge for children age 7 and under.
Carryout is available.
Chicken barbecue Sept. 10 in Mount Airy
Prospect United Methodist Church will host a chicken barbecue from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
An $8 meal includes 1/4 chicken (white or dark), a choice of two sides (baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad are the choices), a roll and a drink. Homemade desserts are for sale.
Prospect United Methodist Church is located at 5923 Woodville Road, Mount Airy.
Summer Cruise-In Sept. 10 at Brunswick Roy Rogers
The Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund and the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Co. Auxiliary will host a Summer Cruise-In for all vehicles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Brunswick Roy Rogers Restaurant.
The nonprofit groups will receive 25% of meal receipts. The event will feature a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese auction, door prizes, other raffles and music. Participants choice, peoples choice, Roy Rogers choice, LLRMF choice and BVACA choice trophies will be awarded.
For more information, call 240-397-0154.
Calvary Lutheran Church Rally Day slated for Sept. 11
Calvary Lutheran Church will hold its Rally Day from 10:10-11 a.m. Sept. 11 as Sunday school begins again for the new school year for all children.
The church will begin its new series of Small Bites groups — short-term gatherings for adults that will touch on a diverse range of topics during the Sunday school hour.
Topics for September include raising faithful children, Bible trivia and Reformation trivia. These topics are offered the first three Sundays of each month.
Calvary Lutheran Church is located near the Woodbine exit off Interstate 70. For more information, call 410-489-2526.
White, Janet to discuss Alzheimer’s at seniors meeting in Middletown
Megeen White and Lynda Janet are the guest speakers for the Middletown Seniors’ next monthly luncheon, which takes place at noon Sept. 13 at Middletown AMVETS Post 9, 409 Green St., Middletown.
Those wishing to attend must make reservations by Sept. 9. Call 301-371-5170. A fried chicken lunch will be served for $10 (payable at the door).
White, program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, and Janet (community resources), will offer a presentation entitled “Understanding the Differences Between Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” They will also discuss free services the Alzheimer’s Association provides.
The Middletown Seniors offer exercise for seniors (age 50 and over) every Tuesday and Thursday from 10-11 a.m (cost is $2), with yoga being offered on those days (except for the second Tuesday of each month) from 11 a.m. to noon (cost is $5).
Bugg to discuss book at NARFE 409 meeting
Bill Bugg is the guest speaker for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Frederick Chapter 409, monthly meeting, which takes place Sept. 13 at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, 5621 Spectrum Drive, Frederick.
A buffet will be available at 11 a.m. During a program entitled “Soaring Above Adversity,” Bugg will discuss his book, which describes caring for a wife who has Alzheimer’s disease.
To become a NARFE member or obtain more luncheon information, call 301-806-5999.
