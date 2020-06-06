The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. As hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.
Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.
June 9 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ceresville Mansion, 8529 Liberty Road, Frederick
June 11 — 2 to 7 p.m., St. Peter’s Catholic Church-Libertytown, 9201 Green Valley Road, Union Bridge
June 13 — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Mount Carmel UMC, 9411 Baltimore Road, Frederick; hosted by the New Market Lions Club
June 14 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Frederick Gymnastics Club, 4604 Wedgewood Blvd., Frederick
June 15 — 1:30 to 6 p.m., Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg
June 17 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Attaboy Barrel House, 24 S. Wisner St., Suite 100, Frederick
June 26 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Mountain Fire Co., 13063 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.
June 16 — 1:30 to 7 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. Second Ave., Ranson, W.Va.
June 30 — 1 to 6:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 7255 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
