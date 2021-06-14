The Greater Brunswick Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Summer Business and Social Hour networking event on June 17.
The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westhills Heritage Farms in Knoxville and will feature food, drinks and entertainment. The event is open to all GBACC members and their guests.
Guests can stroll around the garden and pick flowers, with more than 175 types of Dahlias to choose from. There will be entertainment for children as well, such as pony rides, a petting zoo and various yard games. Additionally, there will be door prizes, like GBACC Bucks gift certificates.
For details, go to gbacc.net.
