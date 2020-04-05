Rainbow Belles meeting postponed
The Rainbow Belles luncheon scheduled for April 7 at the Church of the Brethren has been postpone. A new date is TBD.
Md. State Fair scholarship application period open
The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking two-year college, four-year college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications can be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. June 1 to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com.
Mount Pleasant Ruritan scholarship program postponedThe Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club scholarship program for 2020 is postponed until further notice, depending on the situation with the closing of schools. The scholarship is open to members, children and grandchildren of members, and Walkersville and Linganore high school seniors and graduates. Applications are still being accepted and the new deadline for applications is May 31. For more information on these changes, contact Emily Sines at emilysines@comcast.net.
LOUYAA offering scholarship
The Linganore Oakdale Urbana Youth Athletic Association (LOUYAA) is offering a one-time college scholarship in the amount of $1,000 to a graduating senior from each of the following high schools: Linganore, Oakdale and Urbana. The scholarships are given to reward past and present LOUYAA participants for superior achievement in academics, athletics and community service. Scholarship application forms can be found at www.louyaasports.org. Completed applications are to be mailed to LOUYAA, P.O. Box 302, New Market, MD 21774, postmarked no later than April 24.
Distinguished Young Women of Md. Scholarship established
To support high school women pursuing their educational goals, the Distinguished Young Women of Maryland Scholarship Fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Frederick County. The fund supports the mission of the Distinguished Young Women of Maryland program, part of a national scholarship program that promotes and rewards scholastic achievement, leadership, and talent in young women. Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is the oldest scholarship program of its kind for high school women. Formerly named America’s Junior Miss, the program changed its name in 2010 to better reflect its mission. The program is based on the “Be Your Best Self” platform of encouraging high-achieving, college-bound women to be healthy, ambitious, involved, responsible and studious. The program combines the chance to receive college scholarships with life skills training to prepare young women for the world after high school. Each local and state program evaluates participants in scholastics, interview skills, talent, fitness and self-expression. The program is based in Frederick County. Donations can be made to the fund through a secure site at www.FrederickCountyGives.org/DYW. Checks can be mailed to The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, with “Distinguished Young Women of Maryland Scholarship” noted in the memo line. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
Application period open for Grossnickle Scholarship
The Union Bridge Church of the Brethren is accepting applications for the 35th annual Joanne Grossnickle Scholarship, which will be awarded in late July or August to college students who attended Linganore, Walkersville or Francis Scott Key high schools or have some family or membership connection to the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, where Joanne attended. Applicants must have completed one year of education beyond high school. Complete information on eligibility and requirements can be obtained by writing: The Joanne Grossnickle Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 518, Union Bridge, MD 21791, emailing unbrb@verizon.net or calling 410-775-2717 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. Deadline for applications is June 10.
Landmarks Foundation cancels Barnstormers Tour
The Barnstormers Tour, hosted by the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, is canceled for June 2020. If you have pre-purchased tickets, you can request a refund by contacting info@fredericklandmarks.org or consider it a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.