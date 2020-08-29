Carryout barbecue dinnerThe Funkstown Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a barbecue, carryout and pre-order only, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29. Featured are barbecue chicken, Italian sausage sandwiches and ham sandwiches. Meals are $8 and include your choice of half a chicken or Italian sausage or ham sandwich, and choice of two sides — macaroni salad, baked beans or homemade creamy coleslaw. Additional sides are $1. Half a chicken or a sandwich only are $6 each. The fire company Auxiliary will have baked goods available for purchase. Face masks required. Pre-orders only, by calling 301-790-0090.
Charity yard sale Sept. 3-5The Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund and Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Auxiliary hosts its annual charity yard sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3-5, at 1326 Rosemont Drive, Rosemont. Donations are being accepted for the yard sale; no adult clothing, stuffed animals or mattresses. Drop-off donations can be made from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 at the Rosemont location. To arrange pick up of donated items, call Geri Reynolds at 240-397-0154, Kregg Reynolds at 240-305-7987 or Donna Snoots at 703-475-1406. On Sept. 5 of the yard sale, the Auxiliary will have a food stand in front of Smoketown Brewery on West Potomac Street in Brunswick.
Drive-through barbecue chicken dinnerDrive through the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. parking lot, 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, and purchase a barbecue chicken dinner, beginning at noon until 5 p.m. or sold out, on Sept. 6. Dinner includes one-half barbecue chicken, roll and choice of two sides — macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw or applesauce. You won’t even need to get out of your car. Proceeds benefit the fire company. Call 301-829-0100.
