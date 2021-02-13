Ashes to Go Feb. 17
Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold Ashes to Go from 6 to 8 a.m., noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Woodbine Park and Ride, 15842 Old Frederick Road, Woodbine. Participants will stay in their vehicles and wear a mask. The pastors will wear masks, face shields and gloves. An online Ash Wednesday service will be live streamed at 7 p.m. For more information, visit calvarylutheranmd.net/upcoming-events.
Hood to host race, politics and public policy webinar
The Hood College Department of Political Science will host Athena Richardson, '13, of the Alabama African American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium, and Alabama Civil Rights Activist Joyce O'Neal for the webinar event "The Roots and Fruits of the Civil Rights Movement: Voices of Alabama, an Oral History Project" at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 via Zoom. The event will include a screening of O'Neal's "Voices of Alabama" interview followed by a conversation between Richardson and O'Neal about experiences in the Selma Voting Rights Campaign, it's lasting impact on her life, and how oral histories contribute to the preservation efforts of the Alabama African American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium. Pre-register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EiScIGriTxyH1LC0b05Hww.
Jericho Prayer Walk on Feb. 20
The Frederick Fellowship of Christian Athletes is partnering with other ministry organizations to participate in prayer walks at schools and on campuses in Frederick County. The idea is to pray for seven things as participants walk seven times around the track at a local school for approximately one hour. The next walk is 8 a.m. Feb. 20 at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick. For more information on Frederick FCA and future Jericho Walk dates and locations, visit www.frederickfca.org.
Nominate an FCPS support employee
Frederick County Public Schools is accepting nominations for the school system's 2021 Support Employee of the Year Awards. The awards recognize outstanding members of FCPS support staff, including bus drivers, custodial, maintenance and warehouse staff, instructional assistants, community liaisons and user support specialists, secretaries, and those working in business support positions. Nomination information is available at www.fcps.org/awards. Nominations are due by March 26 to the FCPS Public Affairs Department, 191 S. East St., Frederick, MD 21701. The board will recognize one finalist from each of eight broad job classifications at the June 9 meeting.
FCPS seeks nominees for Tressler Award
Frederick County Public Schools is accepting nominations for the 2021 Charles E. Tressler Distinguished Teacher Award. Named for a former Hood College faculty member who encouraged young people to enter the teaching profession, this award recognizes an FCPS teacher who has had a significant positive impact on young people. Hood presents the award to honor distinguished teaching in FCPS and will recognize the recipient on May 14. Eligibility and nomination criteria can be found at www.fcps.org/awards and are due by March 19 to FCPS Public Affairs Department, 191 S. East St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Scholarship opportunity
The Frederick Association of School Support Employees is accepting applications for its annual $500 scholarship. Current FASSE members and Frederick County public high school seniors whose parents/grandparents/guardian is a current FASSE member are eligible to apply. Candidates must complete an application and provide two letters of recommendation. For more information and an application, visit the school counselors office at any Frederick County public high school or email scholarship.FASSE@gmail.com. Applications are due by April 30.
