St. Luke's lot holder's meeting postponed
The annual meeting for lot holder's at St. Luke's Church Cemetery, 5463 Jefferson Pike, Feagaville, is postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Lot holders will be notified when the meeting is rescheduled. For more information, call 301-473-4737.
Frederick, Catoctin soil conservation district meetings
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be conducted via conference call 9 a.m. Jan. 19. The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Jan. 26. Anyone interested in participating should email soil.conservation@comcast.net for access. Meeting agenda posted 24 hours in advance of meeting.
FSK Lions need used medical equipment
FSK Lions used medical equipment program has served nearly 100 citizens in the Frederick community over the last eight months. The club is now in need of certain pieces of equipment and would appreciate the community's help. If you have or know of anyone who has the following used medical equipment that is clean and in good working order, volunteers will pick it up. Items needed include tub transfer benches, wheelchairs with foot rests, and for bariatric (people 300-plus pounds) wheelchairs and showers chairs. Contact Lion Ellen Bennett at 301-606-5665 or ebennett02@comcast.net.
UME creates self-care texting program
A new free texting service, developed by University of Maryland Extension Family & Consumer Sciences intern Rebecca Ajiboye through 2-1-1 Maryland, delivers self-care advice to remind caregivers and health service workers to give themselves the same level of care they provide for others. There are three categories of messages — mindfulness, nutrition and messages about seeking social support. The messages are applicable to anyone who needs a reminder to practice self-care. To access the service, text MDWellness to 898-211. To learn more, visit https://extension.umd.edu.
Visit Frederick accepting applications for TRIPP Awards
Visit Frederick is accepting applications for the Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product (TRIPP), a cooperative promotional funding and product development grant program. The program is open to Frederick County nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Applications should be consistent with Visit Frederick's goals of increasing the number of visits, the average length-of-stay by visitors and visitor expenditures in Frederick County. Completed applications are due electronically by March 31 and the announcement of funding awards will be made mid-May. For more information, contact Patsy Ensminger at pensminger@fredco-md.net or 301-600-4043. More detailed information is available online at www.visitfrederick.org/tripp.
Frederick City seeks applicants for boards, commissions
The City of Frederick is seeking interested volunteers to fill vacancies on several boards and commissions including the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program Review Panel, Zoning Board of Appeals, Planning Commission, a Master Plumber for the Plumbing Board, Youth Advisory Council and NAC coordinators. For more information or to apply, visit cityoffrederickmd.gov/726/Commission-Vacancies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.