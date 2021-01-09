Parent screening of “Escalation”
Heartly House will host a parent screening of “Escalation,” a film-based experience that educates about the warning signs of an abusive relationship. The film is used in Frederick County’s public high schools to provide young people with the tools they need to recognize an abusive situation. The film is 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12, and pre-registration closes 24 hours prior to the event. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y2ph5bsc to register.
Christmas tree pickup Mount Airy
Christmas tree and yard waste pick up in Mount Airy is scheduled for Jan. 16. Have items out by 6 a.m. or the night before. Do not bag Christmas trees. For more information, contact Town Hall at 301-829-1424.
Christmas tree pickup Middletown
Middletown’s trash hauler will pick up Christmas trees every Tuesday in January, ending Jan. 26. Place trees at the curb as for yard waste. Remove all decorations from the tree. Any trees with decorations still on them will not be picked up. Trees can also be dropped off at the designated side at Middletown Elementary School. For more information, call the Town Office at 301-371-6171.
MDIA scholarship application period open
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association offers two $500 and one $1,000 Boyd Cook Memorial Scholarships to MDIA members or their dependents. The scholarship is named for past MDIA board member Boyd Cook, who made many contributions to the dairy industry. Applications are due Feb. 15. Scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate students enrolled in a two- or four-year college and graduate/professional school students. Applicants can win each award level only once. MDIA offers student-level membership. For the scholarship application or an MDIA membership application, email secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org. The application is also available on the MDIA Facebook page.
Virtual classes for caregivers
Frederick County Senior Services Division will host six virtual classes to give caregivers an opportunity to learn new ways to provide care for themselves and their loved ones. Powerful Tools for Caregiver sessions will be held online on Tuesdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. Presenters for this event are Mindy Lohman-Hinz and Mary Collins, Caregiver Program coordinators for the Frederick County Senior Services Division. This program is free and each participant will receive a book, “The Caregiver Helpbook.” Registration is required, and the deadline to register is Jan. 12. Space is limited to 12 participants maximum and is first come, first serve, so register ASAP. To register, call 301-600-6001 or email CaregiverSupport@FrederickCountyMD.gov. For more information visit: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices.
FSK Lions need used medical equipment
FSK Lions used medical equipment program has been serving nearly 100 citizens in the Frederick community over the past eight months. The program is now in need of certain pieces of equipment and would appreciate the community’s help by donating used medical equipment that is clean and in good working order. Lions Club members will pick up donations of tub transfer benches, wheelchairs with foot rests and bariatric for people weighing 300 pounds and more, wheelchairs and shower chairs. To schedule a pick up, contact Lion Ellen Bennett at 301-606-5664 or ebennett02@comcast.net.
Literacy Council to hold tutor training sessions
The Literacy Council of Frederick County will hold information sessions for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer. All sessions are offered via Zoom and are scheduled for 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and Feb. 1, and 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 and Feb. 8. Those who have completed a volunteer information session are eligible to register for the tutor training workshops. Training will be held 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 30 (must attend both), and 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16, 18, 23 and 25 (must attend all four workshops). An email will be sent with specific instructions following online registration at www.frederickliteracy.org/volunteer/volunteer-registration-form. For more information, call 301-600-2066 or email info@frederickliteracy.org.
