Applications being accepted for Gene Iager Maryland Scholarship
A $5,000 scholarship will be offered to Maryland youth who have/had a dairy project (any breed) and are enrolled in a four-year college of agriculture program. This scholarship is being made available by Gene Iager, a Howard County dairy and grain farmer and businessman and is available to second semester freshmen through entering seniors. Applications can be found on the Maryland Holstein Association Facebook page and website at www.holsteins.net/mdholsteins and are due no later than Aug. 1.
Mount Tabor Church to host drive-thru festival July 18
Mount Tabor Church of Rocky Ridge will hold a drive-thru festival from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 13544 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge. Pick up to-go the same home-cooked food available at the annual festival, including soups, sandwiches, iced tea and ice cream. Cash only. Customers are asked to not leave their vehicle and to follow signs for traffic flow.
