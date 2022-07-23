Maryland professor Leisnham to discuss mosquitos in Middletown
Dr. Paul Leisnham, a professor for University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture & Natural Resources, will discuss identifying and reducing mosquito populations without using harmful pesticides from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 23 at the Middletown Public Library.
For more information, call 301-600-7560.
Cornhole tournament July 24 in Walkersville
The Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club will hold a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. July 24.
The entry fee is $40 per two-person team, and a cash payout with go the winners. The tournament will take place at 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville. For more information, call 301-898-3719.
Chapel Lutheran Church yard sale July 29
Chapel Lutheran Church will conduct an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m July 29 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30.
The church, located at 11109 Daysville Road near Libertytown, will also offer food for the yard sales.
For more information, call 301-845-2332.
Summer Cruise-In July 30 in Brunswick
The Leechel L. Reynolds Memorial Fund and the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Co. Auxiliary will host its next Summer Cruise-In series from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at the Brunswick Roy Rogers.
The nonprofit groups will receive 25% of your meal receipts. There will be a 50/50 raffle, a Chinese raffle, door prizes and other raffles at the event. Trophies will be awarded for participants choice, peoples choice, Roy Rogers choice, LLRMF choice and BVACA choice.
For more information, call 240-397-0154.
Three Clothes Closet dates slated for August
The Thurmont United Methodist Church will hold Clothes Closet hours three times during the month of August.
The Clothes Closet provides free articles of clothing for men, women and children. It will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 1; 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 16; and 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Thurmont United Methodist Church is located at 13880 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
For more information, call 301-271-4511.
Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans meeting Aug. 6
The USSVI Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Aug. 6 at King’s Restaurant, 785 Middleway Pike, Inwood, West Virginia. The meeting begins with lunch at 11 a.m., and the business meeting will follow.
If you are a Navy veteran and qualified on a submarine, please join us. The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating between states. We have community projects, participating in veterans projects, parades, etc.
Spouses and friends are welcome at the meetings. We have an auxiliary to support the men with projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.