Valley Quilters to meet July 7
Valley Quilters, TLC, meets the first Wednesday of each month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jefferson. Open to all ages and levels, the guild offers teaching, learning and companionship to those interested in the art of quilting. The next meeting is July 7 and the program will be a demonstration on many ways to make Half Square Triangles. Also, feel free to bring a current project for show and tell. Visitors are always welcome. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, contact Peggy at valleyquiltersTLC@gmail.com. The club follows current state and county guidelines for social distancing and masks.
RSVP to attend Farm Bureau picnic
The Frederick County Farm Bureau will hold a "catered and served" picnic July 21 at Mount Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge. At 5 p.m., the Littler Farmer and Farmerette contest takes place; scholarship presentations at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m. Attendees must RSVP by July 12 to Audrey Wolfe at 301-788-4958 or al_wolfe@verizon.net.
RSVP to attend Family Dairy Picnic
The Maryland Dairy Shrine, Maryland Holstein Association and Maryland Dairy Industry Association invite Maryland dairy farmers and their families to a Family Dairy Picnic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum (12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship), across from the Howard County Fairgrounds. The three organizations will present youth scholarship and record book awards and recognize outstanding breeders, Dairies of Distinction and a Maryland Dairy Shrine inductee. There will also be a silent and live auction of special dairy memorabilia. Bring chairs and auction items, if you wish. Self-guided tours of the museum grounds and future home of the Maryland Dairy Shrine are also to be featured. Cost is $15 per person and $7 for children under the age of 8, which includes a boxed lunch. Send name and contact information along with check made to the Maryland Dairy Industry Association, 23301 Mount Ephraim Road, Dickerson, MD 20842. You may also email marylandholstein@gmail.com. Reservations are due by July 6.
