FSK Mall back to school drive begins Aug. 1
Francis Scott Key Mall is partnering with the United Way of Frederick County for Let's Pull Together, a back to school drive designed to provide school supplies for children in need.
FSK Mall back to school drive begins Aug. 1
Francis Scott Key Mall is partnering with the United Way of Frederick County for Let’s Pull Together, a back to school drive designed to provide school supplies for children in need.
From Aug. 1 through Sept. 6, shoppers can drop off their donations of new backpacks and new school supplies in a donation bin located at Barnes & Noble. Suggested supplies for the drive include backpacks, lunch boxes, pens, pencils, highlighters, colored pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, folders, notebooks and loose-leaf paper.
Items for the back to school drive can be found at the following retailers: Barnes & Noble, Journeys, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Children’s Place, DSW and Spencer Gifts.
Francis Scott Key Mall will also host its Back to School Get Together from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Families are encouraged to bring a donation to the school supply drive, and children will have the opportunity to decorate notebooks (while supplies last). The event will also include face painting, balloon artists and a DJ.
For more information, visit shopfskmall.com
FSK Lions Club in need of space donation
The FSK Lions Club seeks a community-minded individual who can donate space the club will use to house its used medical equipment lending program. The club, which has been loaning wheelchairs, rollators, walkers, bedside commodes and other medical equipment at no charge to members of the community, has outgrown its space. The donated space would preferably be heated and air-conditioned, at least 20 feet by 30 feet, and within city limits.
The Lions, who have their own insurance, would consider other arrangements. They also need more transport wheelchairs, rollators and walkers. For more information, call Lion Ellen Bennett at 301-606-5665.
GUMC picnic Aug. 6
The Garfield United Methodist Church picnic will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the picnic woods corner of Brandenburg Hollow and Garfield roads in Smithsburg.
The picnic will include food, games, baked goods and a white elephant stand. The Pickup Band will provide music.
Brandenburg reunion Aug. 7 in Wolfsville
The descendants of William and Rohann Brandenburg will gather for their 68th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Wolfsville Ruritan Community Park.
A buffet lunch will be served at 12:45 p.m. If able, bring a covered dish, a tablecloth and a drink to share; fried chicken will be provided. There will be adult games, children’s water fun (children should bring a towel and swimsuit), a raffle and a spread of home-cooked food.
A raffle will support the reunion; those who wish to help with the raffle are encouraged to bring an item worth at least $10. Handmade items, home-baked goods and family heirlooms have been well-received. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each, or six for $5.
Stup family reunion Aug. 7 in Frederick
Descendants of David and Hester Stup are invited to join together for family fun, fellowship, and games at Monocacy Village Park at noon Sunday, Aug. 7.
The planning committee will provide drinks and ice pops, as well as multiple opportunities to win gift cards, gift baskets and prizes. There will also be a dessert contest, so please consider bringing a favorite to share. Guests are asked to bring their own meal and place settings.
Summers family reunion Aug. 7 in Middletown
The John (Skip) and Oscar M. Summers 83rd annual reunion will take place Sunday, Aug. 7 at the Memorial Park pavilion (Dr. Harp Medical Center Park) in Middletown. A buffet-style lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share.
