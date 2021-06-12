Church to host vaccine clinic
Howard County General Hospital, in collaboration with Howard County faith communities, will free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines at Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Woodbine. First doses will be administered noon to 3 p.m. June 19. Second doses will be administered noon to 3 p.m. July 10. Open to ages 12 and older. For more information, visit www.HCGH.org/vaccine.
Wheelchair ballroom dance program coming to Frederick
Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Frederick brings one of the country's top wheelchair dance couples to demonstrate and teach the dance technique. Cheryl Angelelli and her professional dance partner Tamerlan Gadirov, a top-ranked U.S. wheelchair ballroom dance couple, will lead a free 90-minute clinic for wheelchair users, along with professional dancers from the studio at 5103 Pegasus Court, Frederick. The clinic is a kick-off to ongoing wheelchair ballroom classes to be held at Fred Astaire-Frederick and will also feature a performance by Angelelli and Gadirov, who compete nationally and internationally and have won multiple dance titles in the U.S. including Fred Astaire World Championships. For more information and to register (space is limited), call 240-232-2329 or visit www.ffredastaire.com.
YMCA of Frederick County to offer Strive High camp
The YMCA of Frederick County, in partnership with the Asian American Center, will offer Strive High, a four-week summer camp for those entering grades six to nine. The social-emotional enriched summer camp will enhance youth competencies in empathy, responsibility, personal development, emotion, management and building relationships. Activities will include yoga, gardening, hiking, art therapy, service learning, volunteer opportunities, personal strengths development, peer mentorship and swimming. Two camps are offered: June 21 to July 16 and July 19 to Aug. 13 and held at the Downtown Y on North Market Street, Frederick. The cost is $450 for Y members, $500 for potential members. Financial assistance is available. For more information, visit www.frederickymca.org.
